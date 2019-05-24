As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered up a tornado warning in D.C. as proof that “the climate crisis is real y’all.”

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to point out that AOC’s missing a few steps in her logical leap. But if you’re looking for one, Ryan Maue will do it:

The great thing about conflating weather with climate is that literally any kind of weather can be used as evidence of a climate crisis.

Party of Science™.

Oh, please. AOC’s not trying to get anything done other than advance her B.S. socialist agenda. Crying “climate crisis” is merely her method of choice. Maue’s right to call her out.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCclimateClimate changeclimate crisisGreen New DealRyan Mauetornadotornado warningweather