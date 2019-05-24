As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered up a tornado warning in D.C. as proof that “the climate crisis is real y’all.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wonders if climate change is to blame for the DC tornado alarm pic.twitter.com/8qgyHC1zK6 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 23, 2019

Yep. Her Instagram story right now pic.twitter.com/Qq98YtmvGE — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 23, 2019

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to point out that AOC’s missing a few steps in her logical leap. But if you’re looking for one, Ryan Maue will do it:

I thought this was fake but it's from @AOC Instagram story. No idea what she means with "casual tornadoes" and how this line of severe thunderstorms is proof of any "climate crisis". It's just the weather in D.C. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r015cScVZg — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 23, 2019

The Congresswoman @AOC does not know the difference between weather and climate. Let's try an easy analogy: Weather is what outfit you wear heading out the door. Climate is your closet wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/mmdLr6F2mD — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 24, 2019

The great thing about conflating weather with climate is that literally any kind of weather can be used as evidence of a climate crisis.

Party of Science™.

Can you stop with this? Stop attacking the people trying to get things done and start attacking the people preventing it from happening. This is not helpful. — Kyle Johnson (@krjohn01) May 24, 2019

Oh, please. AOC’s not trying to get anything done other than advance her B.S. socialist agenda. Crying “climate crisis” is merely her method of choice. Maue’s right to call her out.