Have you heard? A handful of backward pieces of human excrement are all set to march in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend:

City leaders in Dayton, Ohio, called for calm ahead of a rally in the city this Saturday planned by a group linked to the Ku Klux Klan.

Mayor Nan Whaley (D) encouraged people to avoid Dayton’s downtown area Saturday as counterprotesters are expected to clash with the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana.

About 10 to 20 or more members plan to attend the rally, according to the group’s application. Members of the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, which was rejected by the original Black Panther Party as a hate group, Antifa and other leftwing and anti-racist groups are expected to attend, according to Newsweek.

Now, leaving aside the fact that the Black Panthers and AntiFa are decidedly not “anti-racist” groups, let’s focus on the fact that 10 to 20 morons in white sheets parading themselves around before a much larger crowd of onlookers who, like most Americans, regard them as a pathetic, desperate relic from history’s ashtray hardly constitute an existential threat. Charlottesville, this is not.

Nevertheless, Alyssa Milano is just beside herself:

Which country would that be? The same country that rejected the racism of the KKK and relegated them to America’s basement? The reason the KKK has to crawl out of the gutter every so often is because they’re so unwelcome in polite society.

Of course, while Milano’s “I don’t recognize my country” B.S. is stupid, we can still appreciate the fact that she’s still not quite woke enough for the wokest of the woke:

It’s always fun to see a woke lefty get shamed by the Woke Left.

At least she’s admitting she’s both privileged and sheltered. Progress!

Oy. Sorry, Alyssa, but you will never be woke enough. At the rate you’re going, you’ll never be taken seriously by anyone at all.

Unfortunately, there will always be racists — across the political spectrum. That’s the sad reality we live in. But suggesting that they speak for America as a whole only emboldens them while at the same time minimizing so many Americans’ efforts to confine those racists to society’s dumpster. How can America be better when you refuse to acknowledge how far it’s come?

