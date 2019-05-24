Have you heard? A handful of backward pieces of human excrement are all set to march in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend:

Ohio city braces for KKK rally https://t.co/lOYoZ7vJz5 pic.twitter.com/JWVbTg8w1Y — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2019

More from The Hill:

City leaders in Dayton, Ohio, called for calm ahead of a rally in the city this Saturday planned by a group linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Mayor Nan Whaley (D) encouraged people to avoid Dayton’s downtown area Saturday as counterprotesters are expected to clash with the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana. … About 10 to 20 or more members plan to attend the rally, according to the group’s application. Members of the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, which was rejected by the original Black Panther Party as a hate group, Antifa and other leftwing and anti-racist groups are expected to attend, according to Newsweek.

Now, leaving aside the fact that the Black Panthers and AntiFa are decidedly not “anti-racist” groups, let’s focus on the fact that 10 to 20 morons in white sheets parading themselves around before a much larger crowd of onlookers who, like most Americans, regard them as a pathetic, desperate relic from history’s ashtray hardly constitute an existential threat. Charlottesville, this is not.

Nevertheless, Alyssa Milano is just beside herself:

I don’t recognize my country anymore. https://t.co/jsEKvmRCVH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2019

Which country would that be? The same country that rejected the racism of the KKK and relegated them to America’s basement? The reason the KKK has to crawl out of the gutter every so often is because they’re so unwelcome in polite society.

Of course, while Milano’s “I don’t recognize my country” B.S. is stupid, we can still appreciate the fact that she’s still not quite woke enough for the wokest of the woke:

"Anymore?" Must be nice. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) May 23, 2019

then you never knew what it looked like to begin with. — pro choice as fuck. (@brittanyalauren) May 24, 2019

Then you haven't been paying attention. — 🏴Antifa Trash Panda🏴 (@kittystryker) May 23, 2019

Must be nice. Looks very familiar to us. Please utilize your privilege to help fix this. Thanks in advance. — *~WyldPhoenix~* (@PinkWyldflower) May 23, 2019

have you and your people been… asleep the last 250 years? or? — stolen person. (@queersocialism) May 23, 2019

This country was founded by white supremacist, racist, hate filled rapists. From the very inception of America, it’s been a hellish, genocidal nightmare where black & brown ppl are routinely targeted and killed…and you’re just NOW not able to recognize your country? pic.twitter.com/xD7ifEAB9L — X (@XLNB) May 24, 2019

You really need to do better on race issues. This has always been America. We need to try to make it better, not pretend this is some shocking new development. — Andrew (@AndrewSnarks) May 24, 2019

It’s always fun to see a woke lefty get shamed by the Woke Left.

My friend, @MsPackyetti just DM’d me. She explained how this has always been this country. I’m horrified. I am angry. I’ve not only lived a privileged life but also a bizarrely sheltered one. I’ve been on a set since I was 7 yrs old. A diverse set. A set of total inclusion. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

At least she’s admitting she’s both privileged and sheltered. Progress!

Oy. Sorry, Alyssa, but you will never be woke enough. At the rate you’re going, you’ll never be taken seriously by anyone at all.

I was at a Klan Rally once. Walking around Raleigh, NC, the week after the OJ verdict. Turned a corner and there it was. Twenty Klansmen, about fifty cops, and five spectators, all of whom stumbled on it like I did. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) May 24, 2019

And there will be 12 morons marching and 2000 counter-protesters, as always. Which really doesn't say anything about "the country". — James Graham P. (@JamesGrahamP) May 24, 2019

Unfortunately, there will always be racists — across the political spectrum. That’s the sad reality we live in. But suggesting that they speak for America as a whole only emboldens them while at the same time minimizing so many Americans’ efforts to confine those racists to society’s dumpster. How can America be better when you refuse to acknowledge how far it’s come?