Are you sitting down? You should probably try to find a chair. Otherwise, you might faint from the shock of seeing Real Conservative Tom Nichols regurgitate  tiresome pro-abort talking points.

Let’s start here, with NYT opinion writer sharing this embarrassingly bad take on anti-abortion legislation:

Enter Tom Nichols:

Do you have to be religious to think that killing a living human being is killing a living human being?

Come on, Tom.

Oh, is that what the pro-life cause is all about?

Razor-sharp insight as usual, Tom.

Bingo.

Here’s a newsflash for Tom: It’s actually possible to be wary of anti-abortion legislation like that in Georgia and Alabama but still believe in the humanity of unborn babies and that abortion kills a living thing, not because religious faith says so but because science says so. This shouldn’t be difficult to grasp. But Tom seems to be having a hell of time grasping it.

Tom Nichols hasn’t given us too many reasons to respect him, but we could at least respect him a little bit if he’d just come right out and admit that he’s a grifter and a fraud.

