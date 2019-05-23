Elizabeth Warren still thinks that her plan to cancel student loan debt is fiscally and logically sound:

I do! Share your stories using #CancelMyDebt and find out how my plan to cancel student loan debt for 95% Americans that carry it would impact your life: https://t.co/qe0aayQtcg. https://t.co/ipV3FrGUuM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 22, 2019

The fact that someone like Qasim Rashid supports it should tell you all you need to know about how awful it is. Because the Democratic Virginia State Senate hopeful is clearly not the brightest bulb:

I borrowed $180K to go to law school:

•After 7 years of never missing a single payment—my law school debt is now $200K😳

•Students are forced to take high debt & borrow at 7-8%😑

•I’m running for office to fight this injustice https://t.co/n1PpDHefwa #CancelMyDebt https://t.co/OPisFIfXqE — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 22, 2019

Is it really an injustice, though, if you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about?

Qasim is most certainly hiding something. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) May 23, 2019

That makes no sense because every lender requires you to pay some of the principle in each payment. He's making it up. Unless he got deferrals that still accrued interest for a lot of that time. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 23, 2019

I spent a ridiculous amount of mental math energy yesterday trying to figure that tweet out. — Captain🐱Fuzzy (@kittypopsicles) May 23, 2019

It's not complicated, he's lying. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2019

I have somewhat less than him, but the payments to Sallie Mae are all prorated. You know before you start paying what you’ll end up owing, as well as the exact amount of literally every payment. He’s just lying. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 23, 2019

It’s possible he’s not totally lying … of course, that would also mean he’s just an idiot:

By paying the minimum payment (not even covering the interest). About the dumbest thing you can do. — Jeremy (@jthurgood1) May 23, 2019

You are correct, Sir. But apparently some lawyers failed accounting miserably and are looking for handouts. — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) May 23, 2019

In any event, it seems pretty safe to say that Virginians wouldn’t be doing themselves any favors by voting for Rashid.

My husband and I also borrowed $100K-ish for law school. As adults, we read the fine print and understood our responsibility before signing on to the loan. It’s not actually an “injustice” just because you don’t understand how loans work. https://t.co/6yZCX2YR9m — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 23, 2019

“forced” — Mark Roxberry (@roxberry) May 22, 2019

Forced? Your body your choice — Joey Postlewaite (@JoeyPostlewaite) May 22, 2019