Great news, you guys! At long last, the wait is nearly over. Soon, you’ll be able to get your hands on Susan Rice’s memoir:

Very pleased to share my memoir, Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For. Simon and Schuster will publish on October 8. I hope you will enjoy reading it. It's described in this link and available for pre-order now: https://t.co/w5eTLaLN3x pic.twitter.com/Tgt3gjmdOr — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) May 21, 2019

“My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.” Will there be a video version as well?

We’re guessing it looks a lot like appeasing foreign dictators or unmasking private American citizens or blaming a YouTube video for a terrorist attack that took American lives.