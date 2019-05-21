Great news, you guys! At long last, the wait is nearly over. Soon, you’ll be able to get your hands on Susan Rice’s memoir:

“My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.” Will there be a video version as well?

We’re guessing it looks a lot like appeasing foreign dictators or unmasking private American citizens or blaming a YouTube video for a terrorist attack that took American lives.

