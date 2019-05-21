We’ve seen no shortage of hot pro-abort takes today from Democrats rallying for the right to kill unborn babies, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this gem from Sen. Mazie Hirono:

Here is @maziehirono at the #StopTheBans rally, saying she just told a bunch of 8th grade girls that their abortion rights are under attack. pic.twitter.com/PoaLWD1BaU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2019

Love the way she shoehorned Brett Kavanaugh into her demented self-pat on the back. Pre-emptively terrifying eighth-grade girls while pre-emptively shaming their male classmates was just icing on the cake.

WTF is wrong with these Dems? — Dan H (@dalsx1) May 21, 2019

That depends … how much time have you got?

EIGHTH GRADERS!?!?!?

EIGHTH GRADERS !?!??! LET THAT SINK IN FOR A MOMENT. — Michael Gannon (@Gann0n8r) May 21, 2019

Good Gawd. Now she is spewing at captive audiences. Were the parents notified beforehand?? — CarbonLiberator (@rancherman61) May 21, 2019

Sick and twisted people. 8th graders do not in anyway understand the gravity of abortion. You are pathetic @maziehirono — repeal obama care (@jleaver229) May 21, 2019

8th Grade? Good God, what is happening to our country? — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) May 21, 2019

She is quite the loathsome character. — Ayn 🗝 🐾 (@melayn2001) May 21, 2019

Dear jumping Jehoshaphat. There is no boundary this woman won’t cross — dawgmom (@bethgreenwell) May 21, 2019

Shameful — john snow (@focusmedic) May 21, 2019

These people are psychotic. — Jay K (@JayKlos) May 21, 2019

These people are sick. — Ava (@lyan118) May 21, 2019

No arguments here.