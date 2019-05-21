We’ve seen no shortage of hot pro-abort takes today from Democrats rallying for the right to kill unborn babies, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this gem from Sen. Mazie Hirono:
Here is @maziehirono at the #StopTheBans rally, saying she just told a bunch of 8th grade girls that their abortion rights are under attack. pic.twitter.com/PoaLWD1BaU
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2019
Love the way she shoehorned Brett Kavanaugh into her demented self-pat on the back. Pre-emptively terrifying eighth-grade girls while pre-emptively shaming their male classmates was just icing on the cake.
WTF is wrong with these Dems?
— Dan H (@dalsx1) May 21, 2019
That depends … how much time have you got?
EIGHTH GRADERS!?!?!?
EIGHTH GRADERS !?!??!
LET THAT SINK IN FOR A MOMENT.
— Michael Gannon (@Gann0n8r) May 21, 2019
Good Gawd. Now she is spewing at captive audiences. Were the parents notified beforehand??
— CarbonLiberator (@rancherman61) May 21, 2019
Gross child abuse https://t.co/iCX12rt8Lp
— WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) May 21, 2019
Sick and twisted people. 8th graders do not in anyway understand the gravity of abortion. You are pathetic @maziehirono
— repeal obama care (@jleaver229) May 21, 2019
8th Grade? Good God, what is happening to our country?
— 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) May 21, 2019
She is quite the loathsome character.
— Ayn 🗝 🐾 (@melayn2001) May 21, 2019
Dear jumping Jehoshaphat. There is no boundary this woman won’t cross
— dawgmom (@bethgreenwell) May 21, 2019
Shameful
— john snow (@focusmedic) May 21, 2019
These people are psychotic.
— Jay K (@JayKlos) May 21, 2019
These people are sick.
— Ava (@lyan118) May 21, 2019
No arguments here.