We’ve seen no shortage of hot pro-abort takes today from Democrats rallying for the right to kill unborn babies, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this gem from Sen. Mazie Hirono:

Love the way she shoehorned Brett Kavanaugh into her demented self-pat on the back. Pre-emptively terrifying eighth-grade girls while pre-emptively shaming their male classmates was just icing on the cake.

That depends … how much time have you got?

No arguments here.

