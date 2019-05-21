Now that Rahm Emanuel’s no longer the mayor of Chicago, he can finally go where he’s needed: The pages of the Atlantic.

Rahm Emanuel becomes contributing editor for The Atlantic https://t.co/CGe2aHegMX — kathychaney (@kathychaney) May 21, 2019

Rahm Emanuel joining The Atlantic as contributing editor: https://t.co/5d1recNhMq pic.twitter.com/iNvtcbIF09 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) May 21, 2019

Wonder what kinds of “ideas” he’ll be contributing.

The guy who stonewalled records requests on police shootings and regularly violated the state's Freedom of Information Act? Awesome. https://t.co/LXITC2Zx7C — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) May 21, 2019

The same guy who withheld a police shooting video until after his reelection? — Steal Your Face (@kaptaintrips) May 21, 2019

Yeah, the guy who illegally withheld his emails about city business from news outlets and got upbraided by a judge https://t.co/H9GKFUKqfp — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) May 21, 2019

His office also spent a year and a half withholding phone records with nonsense redactions: https://t.co/jp8kRWs7KT — Matt Chapman (@foiachap) May 21, 2019

Those are some ideas, all right.

The fact that this won't drum up a fraction of the outrage that Kevin Williamson's hire did tells you all you need to know. Using your power to protect the killers of black kids is apparently a political opinion with two sides. Abortion is not. https://t.co/XKSR6Ig763 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 21, 2019

Suppressing evidence of police murdering a young black man until after an election is okay with Jeffrey Goldberg, but don't you dare make controversial statements about abortion. https://t.co/5TCj04H1C1 — BT (@back_ttys) May 21, 2019

But wait! There’s more:

New: Rahm Emanuel is joining ABC Newshttps://t.co/BjUFghIAAJ — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 21, 2019

Because of course.

Isn’t this fun?

Ugh! He used to be confined to Chicago (sorry, Chicago). Now he’s been loosed on the rest of us. — Alison Rent Control NOW Brennan🌹🍞 (@AlisonB916) May 21, 2019

Will he do for ABC what he did for Chicago? — Archival Sociopath (@ArcSocio9154644) May 21, 2019

Stay tuned to find out!