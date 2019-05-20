In case you missed it, last week, LiveAction founder and president Lila Rose announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child:

Most people would call that a happy announcement, something worth celebrating. But not @uberfeminist. No, this lefty saw an opportunity to instead try to shame Rose for her pregnancy — and for a few other things — along with Rose’s fellow pro-life advocate Ben Shapiro:

Trending

@uberfeminist seems to have a big problem in general with the notion of saving oneself for marriage.

We’d ask what this person’s problem is, but based on their tweets, it’s pretty clear.

Yeah, we’re not terribly familiar with @uberfeminist’s oeuvre, but based on what we’ve seen, we get the feeling that Bethany Mandel’s characterization is pretty accurate. At least @uberfeminist is good at getting ratio’d:

A well deserved honor.

