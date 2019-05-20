In case you missed it, last week, LiveAction founder and president Lila Rose announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child:

Some personal news. We are so excited to welcome Baby #1, due December 2019! It’s the greatest privilege of my life to carry this little life inside me. pic.twitter.com/LXuskYQWhn — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 17, 2019

Most people would call that a happy announcement, something worth celebrating. But not @uberfeminist. No, this lefty saw an opportunity to instead try to shame Rose for her pregnancy — and for a few other things — along with Rose’s fellow pro-life advocate Ben Shapiro:

Lila Grace Rose was presumably a virgin until 30, beating off Ben Shapiro's previous record of 24. congratulations pic.twitter.com/L4qyB6fFFD — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

Apparently virginity is a "moral standard" pic.twitter.com/gcOiA8E8j2 — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

woman that put off having kids until her 30s is saying abortion is the reason that the birthrate isn't higher 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xVeo6RDSgS — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

things that Lila Grace Rose prioritized over creating life: > a wedding video

> a $70 'beverage tub' on the wedding registry

> an $86k/year job as a "pro-life" ideologue great that she had the freedom to make these choices.

https://t.co/nLx5FAIJ7D — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

oh, i also left out the 4 year degree at UCLA. being a true catholic though, we can now expect at least a dozen kids, right? — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

@uberfeminist seems to have a big problem in general with the notion of saving oneself for marriage.

to all the people that were apparently virgins until you married at the ripe age of 42: at least one of you were lying, this is just statistics — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

Lila Grace Rose wants women to wear burqas, but she managed to avoid her own burqa until she was good and ready at 32 years old or whatever. if I was bashing muslims, all y'all Ben Shapiro fans would get it. you know, a lot of the time kosher and halal are the same team — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

i must apologize to @benshapiro for saying he was a virgin until 24, technically if the kid isn't the mailman's then he may have waited until he was 30 to burn some bush. pic.twitter.com/NJV40VIpjd — uberfeminist (@uberfeminist) May 19, 2019

We’d ask what this person’s problem is, but based on their tweets, it’s pretty clear.

Have you ever successfully dunked on anyone? I’ve only ever seen you make an ass of yourself. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 19, 2019

Yeah, we’re not terribly familiar with @uberfeminist’s oeuvre, but based on what we’ve seen, we get the feeling that Bethany Mandel’s characterization is pretty accurate. At least @uberfeminist is good at getting ratio’d:

A well deserved honor.

What happened to being pro choice? She chose to wait to give her body to her husband. — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) May 20, 2019

Woman makes choices she believes in and is successful, happy and fulfilled. “Pro-choice advocates” hate her. — MomentOfClarity (@ShilohRipley) May 20, 2019

This makes you look so sad. She chose to wait, so what? — Chris Edwards (@Chris5piece) May 20, 2019

& it’s super creepy that you care so much about her virginity. You should take feminist out of your name because you are the opposite — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) May 20, 2019

The exact reason why feminism disgusts people. Only feminists can get mad at something beautiful as this. — Ginlunmang Tombing (@ginlunmang) May 20, 2019

When you think ridiculing someone’s personal responsibility is a slam. What a sad little obsession. https://t.co/0XYr6CmUS8 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 20, 2019

Fun Fact: the Right doesn’t care about your sex life unless it actually takes a life (abortion) and/or costs taxpayer $. The Left appears much more obsessed with what people do in the bedroom… — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 20, 2019

Is there supposed to be something wrong with waiting until marriage? Because I really don't see what's wrong with it. At all. — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 20, 2019

Get help. — Terra Tremuit (@mo_branch) May 19, 2019