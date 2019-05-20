As Twitchy told you last week, Democratic POTUS hopeful Steve Bullock was thrown for quite a loop when asked to name even one accomplishment from his time as Montana’s governor. To his credit, though, he seems to be embracing the fact that he’s utterly forgettable:
Steve Bullock's unique homepage question:
"Who the heck is Steve Bullock?" pic.twitter.com/2S4njD6o5B
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 20, 2019
Our question exactly, Governor.
Never mind the Bullock!
— Professor Dean Moriarty (@armpit_alien) May 20, 2019
tough but fair
— Zachary Drennen 🦋 (@z_drennen) May 20, 2019
He’s apparently a lot more self-aware than his rivals for the Dem nomination. That alone will disqualify him.