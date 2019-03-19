Washington Post opinion columnist and CNN commentator Catherine Rampell has got a fever, and the only prescription is giving more money to the government:

I got a fever, and the only prescription is more tax cuts https://t.co/SRahdxhzJA — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 19, 2019

spot the pattern Bad economy –> time for tax cuts

Good economy –> time for tax cuts

Fiscal surplus –> time for tax cuts

Historically-high deficits –> time for tax cuts https://t.co/RODwzlfpNw — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 19, 2019

So, it’s always a good time for tax cuts. What’s wrong with that, exactly?

The pattern being people rightfully wanting to keep the money they worked hard for? 🤔 — Bleep Bloop (@MoscowBot3000) March 19, 2019

Is the pattern that some people consistently believe Americans should keep more of their earnings rather than give it to the state? https://t.co/f3EOg0unCv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019

Perish the thought!

Its less that that is what they want. Its more that they are disingenuous in how they try convince people that it is the panacea for all of the things. — Gerret Osendorf (@gerretoz) March 19, 2019

No one says it's a panacea. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019

No serious person says that, anyway. It’s clear that the government has a serious chronic spending problem, and cutting spending would go a very long way toward fixing that pesky massive national debt thing. But it’s tough to argue that more Americans getting to keep more of their money is a bad thing.

tax rate has a lot less to do with revenue than people think. pic.twitter.com/Q1UUfXugLr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019

If Catherine hates tax cuts, she’s free to give her extra money back to the government. We prefer to hold onto ours, thanks.