Washington Post opinion columnist and CNN commentator Catherine Rampell has got a fever, and the only prescription is giving more money to the government:

So, it’s always a good time for tax cuts. What’s wrong with that, exactly?

Perish the thought!

No serious person says that, anyway. It’s clear that the government has a serious chronic spending problem, and cutting spending would go a very long way toward fixing that pesky massive national debt thing. But it’s tough to argue that more Americans getting to keep more of their money is a bad thing.

If Catherine hates tax cuts, she’s free to give her extra money back to the government. We prefer to hold onto ours, thanks.

