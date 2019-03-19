Washington Post opinion columnist and CNN commentator Catherine Rampell has got a fever, and the only prescription is giving more money to the government:
I got a fever, and the only prescription is more tax cuts https://t.co/SRahdxhzJA
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 19, 2019
spot the pattern
Bad economy –> time for tax cuts
Good economy –> time for tax cuts
Fiscal surplus –> time for tax cuts
Historically-high deficits –> time for tax cuts https://t.co/RODwzlfpNw
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 19, 2019
So, it’s always a good time for tax cuts. What’s wrong with that, exactly?
The pattern being people rightfully wanting to keep the money they worked hard for? 🤔
— Bleep Bloop (@MoscowBot3000) March 19, 2019
Is the pattern that some people consistently believe Americans should keep more of their earnings rather than give it to the state? https://t.co/f3EOg0unCv
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019
Perish the thought!
Its less that that is what they want. Its more that they are disingenuous in how they try convince people that it is the panacea for all of the things.
— Gerret Osendorf (@gerretoz) March 19, 2019
No one says it's a panacea.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019
No serious person says that, anyway. It’s clear that the government has a serious chronic spending problem, and cutting spending would go a very long way toward fixing that pesky massive national debt thing. But it’s tough to argue that more Americans getting to keep more of their money is a bad thing.
tax rate has a lot less to do with revenue than people think. pic.twitter.com/Q1UUfXugLr
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2019
If Catherine hates tax cuts, she’s free to give her extra money back to the government. We prefer to hold onto ours, thanks.
It’s not your money.
— Don Cheech (@donciccio807) March 19, 2019