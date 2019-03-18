It seems the stunning bravery of rabid anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib has really inspired more anti-Semitic cockroaches to come into the light. Good thing, too, because the Democratic Party can’t be expected to Make Mainstream Anti-Semitism Great Again without a little help from … the mainstream media.

Everywhere Democrats go, the media is sure to follow. — Blueacre (@blueacre) March 18, 2019

Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Rachel Bade and Mike DeBonis pooled their collective brain cell to put together this brilliant piece of amazing journalism:

The Washington Post, in a double bylined article that would've also been touched by at least one editor, just floated that Israel is "a Jewish-only state" https://t.co/4maEUuNwx1 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 18, 2019

And noted that Israel’s right to exist *literally* brought Rashida Tlaib to tears. America, 2019 https://t.co/5wPDXvlXWR — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 18, 2019

This is not a drill (emphasis ours):

At a late-night meeting blocks from the Capitol, about a dozen lawmakers shared their raw experiences with bigotry and discrimination, hoping the stories would bridge the glaring interfaith divide. Suddenly, Rep. Dean Phillips, a Jewish Democrat, shattered a moment meant to be about listening and learning — not politics. Phillips felt he had to address what had been unspoken for nearly two hours — the recent divisive remarks of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim who suggested American supporters of Israel have an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Those kinds of remarks, Phillips said, represented “tips of the arrow” — small but devastating offenses that made Jews fearful of a rising tide of anti-Semitism. Phillips told his fellow Minnesota freshman that she had to apologize and said the group should publicly affirm Israel’s right to exist and protect itself. His words stunned the three Muslim Democrats in the room, as well as some other Jewish members and third-party participants. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), a Palestinian American who does not support the existence of a Jewish-only state, grew emotional and started to cry as she spoke of her grandmother’s suffering in the West Bank at the hands of Israelis. “She would treat you like a grandson,” she said to Phillips, according to two people in the room.

Poor Rashida Tlaib. That “Jewish-only state” of Israel is just so scary.

from a @RashidaTlaib tweet this morning: "my sity (grandmother)… who lives in Palestine"https://t.co/H8JxiJrvvx — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 18, 2019

she has tweeted about "Palestine" 12 times…. Israel? three. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 18, 2019

We had no idea just how sensitive Rashida was. Thank you, WaPo, for bringing it to our attention.

Chelsea gonna get yelled at again. https://t.co/Hgnz8NfAI4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

Probably.

Screenshotted it. That’s really shameful. Basically what it is saying therefore is that if you disagree with Rep. Omar’s characterization of Israel, then one does support a “Jewish-only” state. A tremendous falsehood and bizarre way to characterize Rep. Omar’s views. pic.twitter.com/tZvS69a7nF — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) March 18, 2019

.@washingtonpost seems desperate to whitewash Rashida Tlaib's alignment with radical anti-Israel activists who want to see Jews once again as a defenseless minority: "Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), a Palestinian American who does not support the existence of a Jewish-only state"… https://t.co/KiC5mf1WK2 — Dr. Petra Marquardt-Bigman (@WarpedMirrorPMB) March 18, 2019

Unbelievable. You should be ashamed of yourselves, @mikedebonis and @rachaelmbade. If you’re this ignorant about a topic. You shouldn’t be reporting on it. https://t.co/cjBXGIQsAG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 18, 2019

The article reads like a struggle session. Really embarrassing.

Why should we Jews have to justify our existence to these stupid people? — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) March 18, 2019

Because for the Left, it’s not bigotry when Jews are the targets. Thank you for clarifying that for us, Washington Post. Your integrity dies in sunlight.