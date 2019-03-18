Late last week, Rahm Emanuel had the gall to suggest that freshmen Democratic legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are putting other Democrats in awkward positions by advocating far-Left, socialist policies, because that distracts from the issues that voters care about:

Rahm Emanuel suggests that The Bronx and Minneapolis are not "the middle of the country" and that @AOC + @IlhanMN's policies don't represent "the middle" either. Emanuel represents a deep blue Chicago and is against a Green New Deal and Medicare for All – so what's his excuse? pic.twitter.com/SdwnwWXU2y — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) March 15, 2019

AOC took great offense to that, because from where she’s sitting, a leftward shift is exactly what the doctor ordered:

Can someone break down the “progressivism doesn’t work in the midwest” thing? – Ilhan reps Minnesota

– Rashida reps Michigan

– #GreenNewDeal + #MedicareForAll are polling as top issues in Iowa

– The progressive message WON in 2016 primaries So what do these folks really mean? https://t.co/3MxN5DLXEn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Aside from the fact that AOC doesn’t seem to understand that the Green New Deal and Medicare for All are actually pretty tough sells once voters get wind of how much those policies will cost them and that a lot of Americans seem to be getting more and more turned off by the Democratic Party’s radical lurch to the Left, can we also talk about how AOC doesn’t seem to understand what her job is?

You get, like, districts, right? — Ivan Mathena (@IvanMathena) March 17, 2019

No. Rashida reps a part of Michigan. Good try though. — NickBlackburn (@blacky19870) March 15, 2019

Oh boy… She can't tell the difference between a district and a state https://t.co/Mr7oLLF9q4 — International Man of Yitz-stery (@MeerkatYitz) March 17, 2019

AOC hates when people mock her intelligence, but can you blame them? She tees this stuff up every time she spouts off. And she spouts off constantly.

Ilhan Omar doesn’t represent Minnesota. Rashida Tlaib doesn’t represent Michigan. And AOC doesn’t represent New York. They each represent their respective, very blue districts.

They don’t represent Michigan or Minnesota, they represent blue districts in those states. — Mikey (@mikeyoranje88) March 16, 2019

Those two representatives represent approximately 1.5 million people together they Midwest has well over 100 million people. I don't think listing those 2 reps, and anecdotal support in Democratic primaries in 2016 and some polls about issues that are important to those voting… — Irish O'Apple Jokes ⚾️ (@goodapplejokes) March 16, 2019

…in Democratic primaries in Iowa prove anything about progressivism working.

Evidence of progressivism working would be results from progressive policies, not polls of support for bills and representatives. — Irish O'Apple Jokes ⚾️ (@goodapplejokes) March 16, 2019

They rep blue districts in those particular states, they aren't statewide candidates. Don't mislead. — Speaker Pelosi, we have been waiting for you (@jahosiphats) March 16, 2019

But if she didn’t mislead, what would she do all day? It’s not as if she’s interested in working all the time.

So smart — Apache Pounces (@hamtheapache) March 17, 2019

Honestly, we’re not sure whether she’s intentionally misleading her followers or if she’s just too stupid to know what a representative represents. We know she’s capable of being both misleading and stupid. So it’s probably a combination of both.