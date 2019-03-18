So, it seems that nasty college student who ambushed a pregnant Chelsea Clinton at the Christchurch vigil on Friday has finally decided to apologize. No, not for what she did to Clinton, but for old racist and homophobic tweets:

Student who confronted Chelsea Clinton apologizes for past use of racial and homophobic slurs https://t.co/WSaouxaMR6 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 18, 2019

And this is from the other person who wrote this Op-Ed 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iQzR6Xa4mF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 17, 2019

Here’s the full thread so you know just how sorry she is:

okay the biggest thing i have wanted to say, but unfortunately have not been able to appropriately due to multiple twitter suspensions and timing: — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

the only thing throughout this whole spectacle that has left me truly unsettled is the thought that any of my black and lgbtq+ comrades think that i do not completely support their lives and rights bc of things i stupidly tweeted when i was a sophomore in high school. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

for my black friends: please know i will always stand unequivocally behind u. six years ago i tweeted quotes my black friend said to me, not then recognizing that even typing out the words someone else had used was not my right. i understand the violent history of the n-word and— — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

—apologize to everyone in the black community, especially those who feel hurt by this. please reach out to me if u want to talk. i will listen. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

for my lgbtq+ friends: the f-word is something i picked up from a particularly toxic individual who was then in my life, who’s actually mentioned in the screenshots going around. this doesn’t excuse the use of the word but please know that even at that time i was outspoken about— — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

—my support for gay rights, which has conveniently been left out by the trolls who scoured my twitters. i did not then see the disconnect between using such language and supporting the gay community, but as soon as i did, that word was completely dropped from my vocabulary. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

much of my realizations of the real power imbalances and injustices that exist in this country and beyond began in late 2013, early 2014 and then very much solidified due to the 2014 assault on gaza and the murder of mike brown in august 2014. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

although i had theoretically been supporting marginalized groups prior, it wasn’t until this time that i understood materially what impact words and everyday actions have on the power structure as a whole. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

if my words from six years ago have sincerely hurt you, i genuinely apologize. please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. i want to be held accountable to everyone impacted by this. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

She wants to be “held accountable” for the stuff she wrote in high school, but not for her words and actions as an ostensible adult. Yeah, she’s definitely sincerely sorry.

How about ur statements calling for the destruction of Israel?

Anti semite much? But you keep doing you. — Trump is a Russian Asset (@esjay100) March 18, 2019

There was no apology or any reference made to her many tweets about Israel — like this one (which she deleted) pic.twitter.com/fHV5wzZlPU — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 18, 2019

And your calls for a final solution to the state of Israel all that time ago (just a couple weeks ago), how do we feel about those? pic.twitter.com/Zfzf5WHCpH — Moderation in Excess (@ModerationInXS) March 18, 2019

Six years ago? What about the tweet 15 days ago where you talk about demolishing Israel as a solution ? I’m sure that you’ve grown so much in the last 2 weeks though. Pffft. pic.twitter.com/2SEzmXM8Y7 — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) March 18, 2019

“The destruction of Israel IS a solution”

That was literally like 2 weeks ago. Get lost. — shmasonsays (@shmasonsays) March 18, 2019

Seriously. She hasn’t contributing anything positive to society as far as we can tell.

Delete your account — Geralt of Hamtardia (@hamtardosworld) March 18, 2019

She might as well. Even if she’s off Twitter, she’ll always have a home at BuzzFeed.