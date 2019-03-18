Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s nothing if not a tough guy. So when he heard that Vladimir Putin is taking action to stifle freedom of speech in Russia, he had some tough words for America’s Putin, Donald J. Trump:

I will do everything physically possible — march with my feet, shout from my lungs, and out-maneuver with my mind — to stop this from happening in America. But you better believe @realDonaldTrump will try. And I know you’re with me. Not on our watch. https://t.co/OVfKdVGQXc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 18, 2019

Not on his watch! Except actually kinda. Because Swalwell was already serving in the U.S. Congress when it was revealed that the Obama administration had been targeting and spying on the Associated Press and other journalists including James Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson. And we can’t recall Swalwell marching with his feet, shouting from his lungs, or out-maneuvering with his mind (that’s probably our favorite of all his tough-guy promises). We can’t recall Swalwell giving a damn at all.

Comments you never uttered when Obama had reporters investigated by the DOJ. https://t.co/8zFGIlBEfk — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) March 18, 2019

But GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw is nothing if not a giver, and he’s willing to give Swalwell a chance — but not without schooling him first:

Agree. Defend #1A. Truth is, we’ve been worried ever since: 1. Obama ACTUALLY put journalists under investigation (Not threatened on Twitter. Actually did it) 2. Dems have been urging limits to speech on social media platforms. That said, I’d march with ya. https://t.co/Qjy3hKpl7p — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 18, 2019

What do you say, Eric? You in?

Protecting speech is important. Protecting speech you vehemently disagree with is paramount. All speech needs to be protected. — Frank (@mugtang) March 18, 2019

Now’s Eric’s chance to put his money where his big mouth is.