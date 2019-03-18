Paging Chris Cillizza! It looks like CNN reporters might be rooting for a side after all:

They are Real News, Mr. President.

Fair.

Honestly, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with snark in and of itself. Where it starts to be a problem is when an ostensibly serious media outlet decides to employ it in order to score cheap political points when they purport to be objective.

Unless Trump is president for life. Which, based on their behavior, is apparently what the media want.

