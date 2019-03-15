Are the American people getting sick and tired of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s jaw-dropping idiocy and moral bankruptcy? According to Gallup, Kween AOC may be wearing out her welcome:

AOC is getting better-known and less popular. -10% net favorables overall. Only +5% with 18-34: https://t.co/5pmPuGjsDR pic.twitter.com/f9pjuWDDti — Conor Sen (@conorsen) March 15, 2019

Gallup: As Americans become more familiar with AOC, the more unfavorably they view her. Her net favorable rating has dropped from -2 to -10, now at to 31-41 (was 24-26). AOC is underwater with every demographic group except women (+4), nonwhites (+20), and 18-34 year olds (+5) pic.twitter.com/HoREyi0SfT — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 15, 2019

More from Gallup:

Two months into her new job on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a much more recognizable figure to Americans. Half of U.S. adults were unfamiliar with or had no opinion of her in September after her seismic primary win over the summer, but that figure has shrunk to 29% today. But the increased visibility has not improved her overall standing with Americans. Whereas the public had mixed views of Ocasio-Cortez in September, her image now tilts slightly negative, with 31% viewing her favorably and 41% unfavorably. Since September, the congresswoman’s unfavorable rating has climbed 15 percentage points while her favorable rating is up by seven points. The latest data are from a Gallup poll conducted Feb. 12-28.

Sad!

This is not surprising. https://t.co/h4lnH7m2gH — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 15, 2019

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal, honestly.