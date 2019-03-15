In case you missed it, the Christchurch shooting suspect had reportedly written a 74-page manifesto, in which he specifically mentioned Donald Trump:

The purported shooter said he was a supporter of Trump in one sense but not completely: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

He also named provocateur Candace Owens in his manifesto.

More from the New York Post:

[The alleged shooter] name-dropped the Stamford, Conn.-born political activist in his 74-page screed posted online before he opened fire inside the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch.

“Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens,” Tarrant wrote in an answer to the question, “Is there a particular person that radicalized you the most?”

“Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness,” he continued. “Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for me are too much, even for my tastes.”

So clearly Donald Trump and Candace Owens are responsible for that man’s actions.

GQ’s Julia Ioffe certainly does. After Donald Trump Jr. sent this tweet:

Ioffe responded:

Is that the standard we’re using now? If a murderer mentions someone’s name — even sarcastically — the people mentioned are to blame for the murderer’s actions?

Airtight logic there, Julia. Give yourself a big hand.

Evidently not.

We hope she’s proud of herself.

