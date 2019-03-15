In case you missed it, the Christchurch shooting suspect had reportedly written a 74-page manifesto, in which he specifically mentioned Donald Trump:

The purported shooter said he was a supporter of Trump in one sense but not completely: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

He also named provocateur Candace Owens in his manifesto.

Conservative Candace Owens 'influenced me above all': New Zealand gunman https://t.co/aeJmKl9Noa pic.twitter.com/WrJmY2xJeI — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2019

More from the New York Post:

[The alleged shooter] name-dropped the Stamford, Conn.-born political activist in his 74-page screed posted online before he opened fire inside the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. “Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens,” Tarrant wrote in an answer to the question, “Is there a particular person that radicalized you the most?” “Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness,” he continued. “Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for me are too much, even for my tastes.”

So clearly Donald Trump and Candace Owens are responsible for that man’s actions.

Boy do I not feel like defending Candace Owens this morning, but c'mon folks. It is *painfully* obvious that section of the manifesto was sarcastic. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 15, 2019

So the New Zealand shooter openly writes that he wants a white ethno-state and that he hates conservatives. He then claims that a black conservative, Candace Owens, is his inspiration… And the media buys this?! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 15, 2019

GQ’s Julia Ioffe certainly does. After Donald Trump Jr. sent this tweet:

Don’t give the POS NZ shooter what he wants. Don’t speak his name don’t show the footage. Seems that most agree on that. The questions is can the media do what’s right and pass up the ratings they’ll get by doing the opposite? I fear we all know the answer unfortunately. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2019

Ioffe responded:

Can we publicize the fact that he cited your father and your friend, Candace Owens, as inspiration? https://t.co/hctQhOvIX8 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2019

Is that the standard we’re using now? If a murderer mentions someone’s name — even sarcastically — the people mentioned are to blame for the murderer’s actions?

BREAKING: Jodie Foster is responsible for John Hinkley’s attented assassination of President Reagan. https://t.co/yDliytPhgQ — The Velvet Devil Merlot (@velvetsugar76) March 15, 2019

come on… — Levi (@LeviShoshan) March 15, 2019

The Candace Owens reference appears to be deranged trolling — John Barron (@vandorencharles) March 15, 2019

Julia…you just don't get it do you? — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) March 15, 2019

In all seriousness, that is what this hater wants — Scott W. Somerville (@GreenNukeDeal) March 15, 2019

Can we publicize the fact that his targets in the US is you; the useful idiots who will fight with their neighbors and countrymen because he wants you to, to provoke further culture battles. You're playing into his game. Probably willingly though, sad. — Jamison Pridgen (@JamisonPridgen) March 15, 2019

Can we publicize the fact that the killer wanted you to do exactly what you are doing now? And that you fell for it, like a skydiver without a parachute? Merry Christmas, Julia. — Chris (@RealChrisCotts) March 15, 2019

Can we not give a terrorist and his manifesto what he wants? What the hell is wrong with you? You obviously want more division or likes on Twitter. What a joke — Scott Fisher (@ScottFisher2003) March 15, 2019

Yikes @juliaioffe … turning tragedy into politics … not a good look. — Christie Maggard (@CLMaggard) March 15, 2019

Good God these are dead people you miserable human being. — Jeremy Fichaud (@FilmJunkie82) March 15, 2019