Lefties seem pretty split on Beto O’Rourke now that he’s officially entered the 2020 presidential race. Some are already sick of him, while others are fixing to explode with excitement.

CNN’s Jim Acosta apparently falls into the latter category. He can’t help but note that Beto has something in common with another skinny, privileged, white liberal messiah figure:

FYI, guys.

This is Real News, Mr. President.

Look, it’s important, OK?

Because he is. What else can he say?

The tingle makes Jim feel alive. Let’s not take this away from him. He has so little.

