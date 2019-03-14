Beto O’Rourke must’ve finally realized that he’s not fooling anyone when it comes to his nonexistent coolness factor, because he’s apparently hoping that latching onto something people actually like will turn things around for him:

That ketchup has more personality than Beto, to be honest. But bless his heart for trying.

Trending

Great. Can we vote for Whataburger instead?

This isn’t even the first time he’s done it:

Now that’s just sad.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Beto O'Rourkebrandingcatch upketchupspicy ketchupWhataburger