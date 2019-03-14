Beto O’Rourke must’ve finally realized that he’s not fooling anyone when it comes to his nonexistent coolness factor, because he’s apparently hoping that latching onto something people actually like will turn things around for him:

spicy ketchup for america pic.twitter.com/hRNVHIQgED — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 14, 2019

That ketchup has more personality than Beto, to be honest. But bless his heart for trying.

This totally wasn't an accident. The dude loves Whataburger. pic.twitter.com/gSH1nNOyjY — Pass the Millionaires Tax (@L_DiPaolo) March 14, 2019

Great. Can we vote for Whataburger instead?

This is too perfect. — Star Stuff (@Statistar30) March 14, 2019

This isn’t even the first time he’s done it:

reminder that Beto's campaign ripped their branding off from Whataburger pic.twitter.com/KA6UJqZC6V — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 14, 2019

Now that’s just sad.