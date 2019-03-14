Earlier this week, newly released transcripts revealed that Lisa Page had testified under oath that the FBI had planned to charge Hillary Clinton with gross negligence under the Espionage Act but refrained from doing at the instruction of Loretta Lynch’s DOJ. But as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy reports, according to 2018 testimony from Page’s former FBI colleague Peter Strzok, that apparently wasn’t the only evidence of a DOJ coverup in the Hillary email investigation:

NEW: Peter Strzok testimony: DOJ declined to get a warrant to obtain possession of Clinton's private email server but instead entered into an agreement with Clinton lawyers to get the server. Part of the agreement? Not searching Clinton Foundation emails.https://t.co/bRIXWD8NiG — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 14, 2019

More from the Washington Examiner:

When asked by then-majority general counsel Zachary Somers if “the Clinton Foundation was on the server”, Strzok testified that he believed it was “on one of the servers, if not the others.” But Strzok stressed that due to an agreement between the DOJ and Clinton, they were not allowed to search Clinton Foundation emails for information that could help in their investigation. … Strzok testified that “according to the [DOJ] attorneys, we lacked probable cause to get a search warrant for those servers and projected that either it would take a very long time and/or it would be impossible to get to the point where we could obtain probable cause to get a warrant.” Strzok testified that the FBI did not have immediate access to Clinton’s servers, but rather “obtained possession of the servers over time.” Although the FBI would eventually gain possession of Clinton’s server, it was only according to terms negotiated with Clinton’s lawyers. Strzok said that the FBI “had it voluntarily in the context — in the case of the servers, voluntarily in the context of consent that was worked out between DOJ attorneys and counsel for Secretary Clinton.” Strzok testified that the FBI’s ability to search these emails was constrained. He said that there was “a significant filter team that was put in place to work through the various terms of the various consent agreements.”

Pretty shady — Vaccine Reactions (@VaccineReaction) March 14, 2019

Is it, though? Everything the Clintons touch is corrupt. Why not the Obama DOJ, too?

***

