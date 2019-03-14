Beto O’Rourke is hardly alone in his 2020 about-face:

But there’s something particularly icky about his change of heart.

Flashback to last November:

“Amy and I are raising an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we … our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”

What a difference a few months makes, huh?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

It really seems like Beto’s kids didn’t factor super-heavily into his political decisions.

