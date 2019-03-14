Beto O’Rourke is hardly alone in his 2020 about-face:

Presenting 2020 candidates saying they're not running for president in 2020 pic.twitter.com/0mt2gUoYAO — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 14, 2019

But there’s something particularly icky about his change of heart.

Flashback to last November:

Thursday morning, Beto O'Rourke announced he was running for president. In November, he told 60 Minutes that wasn't going to happen https://t.co/5lseUkR2cz pic.twitter.com/8Bit8ywUqB — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 14, 2019

“Amy and I are raising an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we … our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”

What a difference a few months makes, huh?

🚨🚨🚨 “I don’t want” to run. “I will not” run. My family “could not survive” another election. https://t.co/7NF6Jcv8hg — Michaela Sundermann (@masunderm) March 14, 2019

Wow. That’s hard to rollback. — Audrey O'Connor (@AudreyO1977) March 14, 2019

At least he's coming out as a liar from the start. He and Amy decided their kids come first and they don't have time and now, he and Amy decided they need to save the world… — EJCena (@ECenatiempo) March 14, 2019

"Our family cannot survive that." So in deciding to run he's saying his family isn't important. Not a good look. https://t.co/BKU3jDhbJK — RBe (@RBPundit) March 14, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

It really seems like Beto’s kids didn’t factor super-heavily into his political decisions.

Also, he admits he only helps with the raising sometimes: https://t.co/W92lSqJTO9 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 14, 2019