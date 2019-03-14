Beto O’Rourke is hardly alone in his 2020 about-face:
Presenting 2020 candidates saying they're not running for president in 2020 pic.twitter.com/0mt2gUoYAO
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 14, 2019
But there’s something particularly icky about his change of heart.
Flashback to last November:
Thursday morning, Beto O'Rourke announced he was running for president. In November, he told 60 Minutes that wasn't going to happen https://t.co/5lseUkR2cz pic.twitter.com/8Bit8ywUqB
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 14, 2019
“Amy and I are raising an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we … our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”
What a difference a few months makes, huh?
“I don’t want” to run.
“I will not” run.
My family “could not survive” another election. https://t.co/7NF6Jcv8hg
— Michaela Sundermann (@masunderm) March 14, 2019
Wow. That’s hard to rollback.
— Audrey O'Connor (@AudreyO1977) March 14, 2019
At least he's coming out as a liar from the start. He and Amy decided their kids come first and they don't have time and now, he and Amy decided they need to save the world…
— EJCena (@ECenatiempo) March 14, 2019
"Our family cannot survive that."
So in deciding to run he's saying his family isn't important.
Not a good look. https://t.co/BKU3jDhbJK
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 14, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
Update:
It really seems like Beto’s kids didn’t factor super-heavily into his political decisions.
Also, he admits he only helps with the raising sometimes: https://t.co/W92lSqJTO9
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 14, 2019
Beto tells a coffee shop crowd that he just talked with his wife, Amy. “She is raising, sometimes with my help,” their three kids. Then says he’s running for president for his kids, and theirs.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 14, 2019