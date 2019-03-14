Nobody was really buying the Bulwark’s “Conservatism Conserved” schtick, so they’ve apparently decided to go with something a little more on-brand:

That’s not a Photoshop, by the way.

It’s real, all right. They’re really serious about this:

Trending

Watch out, folks! We’ve got a badass over here!

Hard to argue with that assessment.

Well, both taglines check the “insufferably self-righteous” and “demonstrably false” boxes, so we can definitely see the similarity, yeah.

Credit where it’s due, though:

Good point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charlie SykesConservatism ConservedDonald TrumpLogoSlightly DangerousSlogantaglineThe Bulwark