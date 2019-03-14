Nobody was really buying the Bulwark’s “Conservatism Conserved” schtick, so they’ve apparently decided to go with something a little more on-brand:

Look who's no longer conserving conservatism! pic.twitter.com/wSGOduMk26 — Not Dangerous at All (@jtLOL) March 14, 2019

That’s not a Photoshop, by the way.

😂😂😂😂Is this for real? — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) March 14, 2019

It’s real, all right. They’re really serious about this:

In case you were wondering about our new logo at @BulwarkOnline :

"There aren’t many of them left. But they’re still slightly dangerous.” –President Donald Trumphttps://t.co/dpdpg9y2jR pic.twitter.com/ZMUL6XRqe2 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 14, 2019

Watch out, folks! We’ve got a badass over here!

I thought it was photoshopped. Man what a bunch of clowns. — Spider-Ken (@KennedyX8) March 14, 2019

Hard to argue with that assessment.

This seems very similar to "democracy dies in darkness" — Nicholas Coward (@nicholasdcoward) March 14, 2019

Well, both taglines check the “insufferably self-righteous” and “demonstrably false” boxes, so we can definitely see the similarity, yeah.

You are slightly dangerous, but only to your own relevance. — Fresh (@FreshAiracle) March 14, 2019

Dude, seriously. Get. Over. Yourself. You're about as dangerous as a cotton ball. — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) March 14, 2019

Dangerously Slight. — Tim Cavanaugh (@bigtimcavanaugh) March 14, 2019

Credit where it’s due, though:

Well, since your only goal is to spite one man, at least this is more honest. https://t.co/8dowLI9kQN — Not Dangerous at All (@jtLOL) March 14, 2019

Good point.