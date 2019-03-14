Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sure can pick ’em! Check out what her former campaign senior aide and intellectual peer Waleed Shahid had to say about what democracy means to him:

With guys like that whispering in her ear, no wonder AOC comes off like an aspiring authoritarian nutjob.

That’s as rotten a word salad as we’ve ever seen.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCauthoritarianismcommunismdemocratic socialismredistributionsocialismWaleed Shahid