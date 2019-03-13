The recent Tucker Carlson controversy has had Brian Stelter even more obsessed with Fox News than usual. And, as he’ll be the first to tell you, he’s paying the price:

We’re honestly amazed that he’s able to continue fighting fires in the midst of such hate.

Trending

Look: As obnoxious and annoying and self-righteous and full-of-himself as Brian Stelter is, attacks on his appearance are unnecessary, counterproductive, and just plain stupid.

That being said, Dana Loesch has an excellent point here:

No kidding.

Moreover, it’s hard to feel too much sympathy for Brian when he regularly stirs the pot to gin up outrage against conservative targets. Now might be a good time for him to spend less time whining on Twitter and more time looking in the mirror.

