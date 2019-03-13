The recent Tucker Carlson controversy has had Brian Stelter even more obsessed with Fox News than usual. And, as he’ll be the first to tell you, he’s paying the price:

Ever wonder what your @ replies would look like after being attacked by Tucker Carlson? Here's a peek. pic.twitter.com/NPfRCjINA0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 13, 2019

We’re honestly amazed that he’s able to continue fighting fires in the midst of such hate.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 13, 2019

Look: As obnoxious and annoying and self-righteous and full-of-himself as Brian Stelter is, attacks on his appearance are unnecessary, counterproductive, and just plain stupid.

That being said, Dana Loesch has an excellent point here:

If you think this is bad try defending the Second Amendment and then we can compare daily threats of violence from people supposedly against it. https://t.co/fhWavP5xib — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 13, 2019

No kidding.

Yeah, the replies to him were rude and unnecessary. (And mostly stupid.) But they didn’t sound menacing or threatening to me. If that’s the worst he gets, it’s basically any Wednesday morning for you. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 13, 2019

Moreover, it’s hard to feel too much sympathy for Brian when he regularly stirs the pot to gin up outrage against conservative targets. Now might be a good time for him to spend less time whining on Twitter and more time looking in the mirror.