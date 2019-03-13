As Twitchy told you yesterday, ex-FBI official Lisa Page testified under oath that Obama’s DOJ directly ordered the FBI not to charge Hillary Clinton with gross negligence.

Lisa Page confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information. pic.twitter.com/KPQKINBtrB — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) March 13, 2019

But Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu isn’t about to let someone besmirch the Obama administration’s sterling legacy:

Um, this is how it is supposed to work. Prosecutors look at the law and decide whether a person should be charged. That's exactly what the Obama DOJ did. Put another way, would @realDonaldTrump want an FBI agent deciding if, say, Jared Kushner should be charged, or AG Barr? https://t.co/l8KfmldtEd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 13, 2019

Nice try, Ted. But, um, no.

Loretta Lynch said she will accept whatever FBI recommendations were. Revealed in testimony was FBI recommending charges. https://t.co/9t3xJD9bkg https://t.co/zSXT5JNBek — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019

I will defer to whatever the FBI recommends – Loretta Lynch

Okay we're recommending a charge of gross negligence – FBI

Sorry not going to do that – Loretta Lynch. The argument isn't how it's supposed to work. The argument is why did Loretta Lynch lie. But you know this. https://t.co/zO7SqTt3hr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019

Of course he knows it.

Not true. The FBI Director stated no reasonable prosecutor would have brought charges. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 13, 2019

That’s not what the FBI said when the cameras were off Ted. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 13, 2019

“We had multiple conversations with the Justice Department about bringing a gross negligence charge. And that’s, as I said, the advice that we got from the Department was that they did not think — that it was constitutionally vague and not sustainable," That's a quote from Page. https://t.co/VfsEz9LIdK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019

And that's how it is supposed to work. In our system, law enforcement agents do not indict or charge people. Prosecutors do. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 13, 2019

Ted, prosecutors don't indict people, grand juries do. — LB f/k/a Julie (@beyondreasdoubt) March 13, 2019

Yeesh, Ted. This is not a good look for you. At all.

yikes — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) March 13, 2019

Not only is Ted Lieu defending what appears to be highly unethical conduct on Loretta Lynch and the Obama DOJ’s part, but he’s defending it with blatant lies.

If a Trump DOJ appointee told the FBI to not press charges against Manafort, Flynn, etc… you'd poop your pants with anger and call for impeachment. https://t.co/UtTNrUY4pi — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 13, 2019

Oh, without a doubt.

Congress: lowering the standards for politicians. — John Alvarado (@john_chris_1) March 13, 2019

They’re so low, it’s almost as if there are no standards at all.