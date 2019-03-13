As Twitchy told you yesterday, ex-FBI official Lisa Page testified under oath that Obama’s DOJ directly ordered the FBI not to charge Hillary Clinton with gross negligence.

But Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu isn’t about to let someone besmirch the Obama administration’s sterling legacy:

Nice try, Ted. But, um, no.

Trending

Of course he knows it.

Yeesh, Ted. This is not a good look for you. At all.

Not only is Ted Lieu defending what appears to be highly unethical conduct on Loretta Lynch and the Obama DOJ’s part, but he’s defending it with blatant lies.

Oh, without a doubt.

They’re so low, it’s almost as if there are no standards at all.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeBarack ObamaDoJFBIgross negligenceHillary Clintonindictmentjohn ratcliffeLisa PageLoretta LynchTed Lieutestimony