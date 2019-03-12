As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came at Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan with a B.S. line of questioning, suggesting that Wells Fargo is responsible for “the caging of children” in ICE detention facilities and leaks in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

.@RepAOC @AOC: "So, hypothetically, if there was a leak from the Dakota Access Pipeline, why shouldn't Wells Fargo pay for the cleanup of it, since it paid for the construction of the pipeline itself?"@WellsFargo CEO Timothy Sloan: "Because we don't operate the pipeline." pic.twitter.com/TqXQD0WGwA — CSPAN (@cspan) March 12, 2019

Now, if AOC had even an ounce of shame, she’d apologize for her smears. Or, at the very least, lay low for a while until this latest embarrassment blows over.

But that’s not what she’s doing. She’s doubling down:

This, right here, is a problem. Institutions can engage in unlimited financing of fossil fuels, building unstable pipelines + reaping profits, but when the bill comes to clean up oil spills & fix damages – they can conveniently kick the can. So, who will pay for climate change? https://t.co/TlfmJKVwjb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Banks can lend money as they see fit … so they must be punished because climate change?

Brilliant! Now you can blame the bank for your FEC violations! — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 12, 2019

I'm impressed you would quote retweet something so utterly embarrassing. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 12, 2019

Like we said: No shame. None whatsoever.

Sea walls will have to go up as seas rise. Wildfires to put out. Roads repaved. Nascent technology to explore. Electrical grids replaced. It’s too late for us to not have to deal w/ the impact of climate change. At this point we shouldn’t be debating IF we do it, it’s how. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Last time we checked, her precious Green New Deal wanted everything replaced anyway. Also, sea walls? Does she ever just stop and listen to herself?

Yes, *this* right here is a problem. https://t.co/h9A7iKXMyx — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 12, 2019

The bigger problem seems to be that AOC has no clue what she’s talking about — and as a sitting member of U.S. Congress, she wields actual power. She’s on the effing Financial Services Committee, for crying out loud!

You’ve made me defend Wells Fargo as I would a friend. Pretty impressive honestly. pic.twitter.com/xnAOgU9cvz — Andrew Kiel (@andrewthornkiel) March 12, 2019

So you really don’t have any idea how finance works….nice. — de Barenton (@barr0515) March 12, 2019

How can a bank be responsible for everyone’s actions that it loans to? It would be impossible for any bank to survive — Josh Bridges (@gator_josh) March 12, 2019

1) No such thing as unlimited financing.

2) The operator of the pipeline pays for spills. It’s called “insurance.” That’s not the bank. https://t.co/q33Ybgc6tV — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

They are just doing the financing, they did not build the pipeline. I am not following your logic on this statement. So when banks finance cars and houses, they should be responsible if they are wrecked or damaged? — John F Ruso (@TheBoxologist) March 12, 2019

As a usual supporter of yours and employee of a local Credit Union, I agree big banks do a lot of shady and condemnable things. But financing a legal project isn't their responsibility when the construction/maintenance was poor. If you want legal recourse, this isn't the way. — Kevin Cooper (@HexHandsofevil) March 12, 2019

Wait a minute…

>@AOC today: "So, who will pay for climate change?" >@AOC on @GreenNewDeal launch: "…so the question isn’t how will we pay for it, but what will we do with our new shared prosperity" 🤔https://t.co/qizUUeBxTQhttps://t.co/WQYM6EHZP8 pic.twitter.com/0SO29WCUEO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 12, 2019

She’s lied and pivoted so many times, she doesn’t know which end is up. All she knows is that the banks must pay.

It's super weird how all the climate change solutions involve destroying the economy. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 12, 2019

If you held banks liable for environmental damage nobody would invest in power plants, oil wells and pipelines, refineries and other ESSENTIAL assets. If grinding America to a halt is your goal, you’re doing great. — Techsan11 (@techsan11) March 12, 2019

if banks were responsible for every company's actions they loaned to, there would be no banks. which i guess is what you're after. — Jerry! (@youneedabath) March 12, 2019

What She Guevara is advocating is the total subjugation of the banking system to political whims. https://t.co/hQ0uLGHJv2 — Mark “Learn 2 Code” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) March 12, 2019

Everyone in the public eye occasionally says something stupid. The real test is whether they are embarrassed, because otherwise the charitable reading here is that she’s an arrogant authoritarian. https://t.co/wGfZRVCpKN — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 12, 2019

That’s exactly what she is.

***

Update:

Dear God, she’s still going:

The difference here is that we *already know* abt climate change. We know that more fossil fuels will harm us. Banks know. Fossil fuel cos know. Gov + politicians know. It’s not an accident. It’s cause+effect. We knew DAPL would leak. And we know the next gen is in danger. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

If the next generation is in danger, it’s because of unhinged, frighteningly stupid authoritarian socialists like AOC.