Joe Biden hasn’t officially entered the 2020 presidential race yet, but based on how things are going so far, if he decides to pull the trigger, he’s gonna have his work cut out for him:

"Mean pettiness has overtaken our politics," Joe Biden says. "If you notice, I get criticized for saying anything nice about a Republican. Folks, that's not who we are." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/3KeB5iSTze — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2019

That’s not going over well with a lot of lefties:

Oh boy. I like Biden, but Democrats aren’t mean, and Republicans are corrupt and/or spineless. Compromise with these crooks is dangerous. — I Like Legislators That Like Us 🇺🇸 (@wtime90) March 12, 2019

You said something nice about a homophobe Joe. That's definitely not we are. — Jeffrey P. 🗽 (@Somebxguy) March 12, 2019

So Biden thinks these current Republicans are not protecting a Russian asset that uses the presidency to enrich himself??? Spoken like a true corporate Democrat. — SibleyAveCynic (@FullNam48149098) March 12, 2019

"If you notice, I get criticized for saying anything nice about the party that is genociding kids at the border." — PerennialFuckUp (@PerennialFuckUp) March 12, 2019

This is why Joe should retire. Or at least not be president. — Fasaha Traylor (@fasahatraylor) March 12, 2019

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Poor Uncle Joe can’t seem to keep track of where he stands. Do today’s remarks mean he’s walking back his walkback after calling Mike Pence “a decent guy”?

Not mentioned: he apologized for saying those things. https://t.co/yyXgSx1JVG — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 12, 2019

And yet he caved and apologized for it. — JJ (@blessinginchaos) March 12, 2019

So why did he apologize — Terri Lynn (@TerriLy75642135) March 12, 2019

So, why'd you apologise, Joe? — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) March 12, 2019

Then why did he apologize to @CynthiaNixon ?????? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mz. J. (@jaybluuee) March 12, 2019

🤷🏻‍♀️… so is Mike Pence a “decent guy” again? https://t.co/1SDnYLgff7 — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) March 12, 2019

Really, @JoeBiden? It's not who we are? Because you called @VP a decent guy just a couple weeks ago. Then you got criticized for it. THEN YOU TOOK IT BACK!!! So while it might not be who WE are as a country, it certainly is who YOU and the people you cater to are. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) March 12, 2019

Biden certainly seems to have forgotten his own role in bringing about the climate of “mean pettiness” in politics:

FYI, same person who said Mitt Romney would but "ya'll back in chains". Wonder where the division came from @JoeBiden 🤔 — that guy matt (@ShoeInTheBox) March 12, 2019

All due respect but this is the same man that said he wanted to take Trump "out behind the shed" and beat him up. He isn't innocent here. — Meier Ben Avraham ❌ (@hebrewservative) March 12, 2019

What a joke! He is a career politician who pushed this pettiness. — mkl (@cochon89) March 12, 2019

In short: