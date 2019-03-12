Joe Biden hasn’t officially entered the 2020 presidential race yet, but based on how things are going so far, if he decides to pull the trigger, he’s gonna have his work cut out for him:

That’s not going over well with a lot of lefties:

Trending

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Poor Uncle Joe can’t seem to keep track of where he stands. Do today’s remarks mean he’s walking back his walkback after calling Mike Pence “a decent guy”?

Biden certainly seems to have forgotten his own role in bringing about the climate of “mean pettiness” in politics:

In short:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: civilityDemocratsJoe BidenMike Pencerepublicans