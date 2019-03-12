Earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beclowned herself yet again when she suggested that Wells Fargo should be held responsible for the “caging of children” and leaks in the Dakota Access Pipeline because they provided financing to ICE contractors and the company operating the DAPL.

And Ben Shapiro, for one, has a question:

An electronics company manufactured the microphone into which AOC is speaking. Why shouldn't they be held responsible for the stupid crap she says into the microphone? https://t.co/9FOy9FPHUZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2019

Bam. She should sue them for helping her broadcast her stupidity. We should sue them for subjecting us to it.

Of course, no lawsuit could ever plug the unpluggable leak:

The leak is between her ears — Matt Bowen (@mbowen71) March 12, 2019

