Earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beclowned herself yet again when she suggested that Wells Fargo should be held responsible for the “caging of children” and leaks in the Dakota Access Pipeline because they provided financing to ICE contractors and the company operating the DAPL.

And Ben Shapiro, for one, has a question:

Bam. She should sue them for helping her broadcast her stupidity. We should sue them for subjecting us to it.

Of course, no lawsuit could ever plug the unpluggable leak:

***

