Considering how much Alyssa Milano loves abortion, you’d think she’d recognize the increasingly radical direction the pro-abort movement has taken. But apparently she’s not as perceptive as she thinks she is.

Alyssa recently claimed that she fights for causes that “benefit everyone”:

The things I fight for benefit everyone regardless of political affiliation: healthcare, education, the environment, income inequality, gun reform, prison reform, equality. If the @GOP fought for these things, I might be a Republican. But they don’t. They fight against them. https://t.co/zSCVHMo5nb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2019

But when one tweeter pointed out that advancing the cause of abortion doesn’t benefit babies:

You fight for the right to kill babies after birth. You are a vile, revolting hypocrite. — ConservativeUprising (@DontTreadOnMass) March 12, 2019

Alyssa got serious:

Serious question. Please only answer seriously. And if there are doctors out there reading this please make your points in the replies of this tweet. Who truly believes the democrats are actually fighting for the right to murder babies after birth? https://t.co/oZq0RLMj8U — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2019

Has she met any Democrats lately?

No one in their right mind actually believes it. They are just trying to use it as an excuse for propganda. — Mike Morbid (@JMikeMorbid) March 12, 2019

And sadly it works. My conservative friends believe it. — Karmen Diaz (@karmendiaz178) March 12, 2019

Maybe they believe it because it’s true.

The Democrats brought infanticide to a Vote in Virginia… but it was rejected… unlike New York. https://t.co/eys2kWh4St — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

No they did not. Please…. it's not legal in NY either. — Jay S. Seiler (@jspencerseiler) March 12, 2019

Yes it is. You need to read the law. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

The right to seek pediatric hospice is not infanticide. Is a person who chooses to execute a DNR committing suicide? The answer is no. In both cases, individuals are making the extremely difficult choice to not prolong life thru medical procedures. — Michelle Smart (@KCMikki) March 12, 2019

If the mother decides she doesn't want the child they doctor will make it comfortable until it dies. What would you call that? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

Propaganda and outright lies. That's not happening. — Kimberlee Prather (@KimShea22) March 12, 2019

You wanted facts… here ya go. https://t.co/gfBMRPhIRv — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

THAT IS NOT FACTS! That is an opinion piece. That is not what he said. You are proof that twitter gives out blue checks to propaganda spewing idiots. — BonnieBlue 💋 📣 #FBR #TheResistance (@Bubblysweet63) March 12, 2019

There is video… and audio… please listen for yourself. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

The mother is not deciding she doesn't want her child, she is deciding that she doesnt want her child to suffer in pain and then die.This law is about compassion, not murder.These infants cannot survive long term and a hurting. — Tammie Soyka (@soyka_tammie) March 12, 2019

Tell yourself what ever you need to in order to sleep at night. https://t.co/XWyJeLVgN9 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

Y'all can pretend it's not happening but it is. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 12, 2019

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated plainly that he believed it should be legal to let full-term babies die after they’re born. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the WTC lit up to celebrate the passage of a radical late-term abortion bill.

New York has been the only place to do this. I definitely don't agree with it either. I am not Republican, nor Democrat, but killing a full-term baby just because of fear of parenthood is definitely wrong in my eyes. — Venefica (@veneficaaure) March 12, 2019

For the record, other radical pro-abort legislation has also been introduced in Rhode Island, Vermont, Illinois, and New Mexico. But Democrats aren’t fighting for the right to murder babies.