As Twitchy told you yesterday, Jeanine Pirro came under heavy fire for suggesting that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar can’t be loyal to our country or constitution because she wears a hijab. Hufsa Kamal, a producer for Fox News’ “Special Report,” was among those who called Pirro out for her reprehensible comments:

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

Omar thanked Kamal and Fox News for denouncing Pirro’s bigotry — and then proceeded to explain why said bigotry is wrong:

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 11, 2019

Serious question: Does Ilhan Omar own a mirror?

“No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith.” Unless that faith happens to be Judaism, right?

Oh, in that case, it’s all about the Benjamins. They don’t pledge their allegiance to Israel for free, you know.

Also, no one’s commitment to our Constitution should be questioned because of their support to Israel. — R C (@Arkaysc) March 11, 2019

Agreed. Now will you retract your comments on dual loyalty? — Sheila Maupin (@Maupsh) March 11, 2019

Of course she won’t. She’ll just have a good laugh and do it again.

