As Twitchy told you yesterday, Jeanine Pirro came under heavy fire for suggesting that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar can’t be loyal to our country or constitution because she wears a hijab. Hufsa Kamal, a producer for Fox News’ “Special Report,” was among those who called Pirro out for her reprehensible comments:

Omar thanked Kamal and Fox News for denouncing Pirro’s bigotry — and then proceeded to explain why said bigotry is wrong:

Serious question: Does Ilhan Omar own a mirror?

“No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith.” Unless that faith happens to be Judaism, right?

Oh, in that case, it’s all about the Benjamins. They don’t pledge their allegiance to Israel for free, you know.

Of course she won’t. She’ll just have a good laugh and do it again.

