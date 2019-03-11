Aren’t anti-gun activists supposed to be against violence? They’re always going on and on about how violent Second Amendment proponents really are, but we’re starting to wonder if it might be time to leave their glass houses before throwing stones.

Here’s what’s apparently going on in Connecticut:

Woman expelled from gun hearing after being seen sending this text about a state lawmaker. pic.twitter.com/ySVc9Zm9x5 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 11, 2019

Connecticut State Senator Rob Sampson supports gun rights, which evidently means he should be shot?

🚨🚨🚨🚨 An anti-gun activist was just expelled from a hearing at the Connecticut State Capitol for sending a text about one of our state senators and NRA members in which she said that “If I had a gun, I’d blow away (Sen) Sampson and a large group of @NRA “

CC: @DLoesch #2A https://t.co/3KJyfo6R4x — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) March 11, 2019

Don’t worry, there’s more. According to Fairfield GOP vice chair Alex Plitsas, another anti-gun activist was removed from the meeting after he was caught with a firearm receiver:

Not to be outdone — Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence being escorted out of a public hearing by Capitol Police for smuggling a firearm receiver into the hearing. pic.twitter.com/8zGZHXcmu0 — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) March 11, 2019

Connecticut gun control activists might want to work on their messaging — text and otherwise.

And she wants to take away our guns. We need protection from insane people like this. — American Patriot (@pearsondb1) March 11, 2019

And this is the type of person that is telling us that we are the violent and irresponsible ones — CRE (@crlov04) March 11, 2019