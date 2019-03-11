Aren’t anti-gun activists supposed to be against violence? They’re always going on and on about how violent Second Amendment proponents really are, but we’re starting to wonder if it might be time to leave their glass houses before throwing stones.

Here’s what’s apparently going on in Connecticut:

Connecticut State Senator Rob Sampson supports gun rights, which evidently means he should be shot?

Don’t worry, there’s more. According to Fairfield GOP vice chair Alex Plitsas, another anti-gun activist was removed from the meeting after he was caught with a firearm receiver:

Connecticut gun control activists might want to work on their messaging — text and otherwise.

