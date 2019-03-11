Nathan Bernard is an “alleged free speech” activist who seems to have an unrequited crush on Ben Shapiro. No, seriously. The guy’s obsessed.

Well anyway, today, Bernard thinks he’s got proof that Shapiro is “a bad faith actor.” And it all stems from Shapiro defending Tucker Carlson from Media Matters’ latest hit job attempt:

I’m sure all the people tweeting #BoycottTuckerCarlson are nightly watchers, not Carlson-hating activists. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

Media Matters is truly just concerned about everyone’s old shock jock radio commentary, and they magically stumbled upon Carlson. This wasn’t a bad faith typical Media Matters hit job or anything. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

None of this means that Carlson's old comments are good. They aren't! Shock jock radio is gross and always has been. But spare me the "OH MY GOD I'M SO OUTRAGED BY STUFF TUCKER SAID PUBLICLY OVER A DECADE AGO WHEN HE WORKED FOR MSNBC AND I'M JUST NOTICING IT NOW!" nonsense. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

If you want to go after Tucker, ask him about these comments now and see how he responds. That way you're getting his reaction now, which is when we are currently alive! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

BTW, I had the same exact reaction to James Gunn's gross old jokes. Go back and check the tape. So this isn't a Defend Tucker thing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

We reviewed nearly hundred hours of Tucker on Bubba. Trust me, there's more. — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) March 11, 2019

And what prompted you to dig into these old radio appearances? Deep concern for the American public, which might be harmed if they travelled back in time and decided to listen to Bubba The Love Sponge? https://t.co/A69N9i3jzn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

Bernard thinks he sees right through Shapiro’s act:

Ben Shapiro is now smearing Media Matters for the Tucker Carlson tapes. Over the last month, Shapiro spearheaded a smear campaign against Ilhan Omar, misrepresenting her as an anti-semite. Ben's a bad faith actor, facts prove this. pic.twitter.com/rdZsjfIh51 — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) March 11, 2019

Shapiro is smearing Media Matters, you guys. And misrepresenting Ilhan Omar as an anti-Semite, to boot! Can you believe the nerve?

"Misrepresenting." Spoken like someone who's never heard Ilhan Omar speak. https://t.co/mZApNfqOhh — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 11, 2019

Yeah, well, Nathan says Shapiro totally owned himself:

Ben Shapiro DESTROYS himself with facts, logic, retweet pic.twitter.com/im63VgZvzM — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) March 11, 2019

Shapiro did use facts and logic … but Nathan’s the one who’s been “DESTROYED” here.

He misrepresented her SO MUCH that the entire house voted on an anti semitism resolution because of her. Shapiro caused that. And made all the dems vote for it. Yep great point again nate lol — The Martin System (@TheMartinSystem) March 11, 2019

MMFA’s looking pretty destroyed, too.

Please Media Matters, dig on up on Shapiro! — Dick Sanchez (@CitoXotiC) March 11, 2019

Yeah, Media Matters. Go for it. Few things give us more pleasure in life than to see you go digging for dirt and wind up in your own humiliating grave.