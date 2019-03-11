As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made quite the ass of herself railing against Ronald Reagan at SXSW. Once again, in attempting to sound like an expert, she revealed that she doesn’t have the faintest idea what she’s talking about.

It's easy to try and rewrite history when you never learned it in the first place. Great thread. https://t.co/sFui4ftKXO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 11, 2019

We’re not entirely sure AOC is up to the challenge, but we recommend reading this thread by Reagan biographer Craig Shirley:

THREAD: There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Ronald Reagan, so she would not know Reagan favored statehood for Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Ronald Reagan, so she would not know Reagan appointed more African Americans to government positions as governor of California than any other executive of the state. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence of @AOC ever picked up a book on President Reagan. so she would not know he was the president who signed the order creating the Dr. Martin Luther King national holiday. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Reagan, so she would not know he received over 43 percent of the Hispanic vote in 1980. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Ronald Reagan, so she would not know the @washingtonpost and the @NYT wrote lengthy articles exposing the massive corruption of the Welfare Queen of Chicago, Linda Taylor, to whom Reagan was referring. — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Ronald Reagan. so she would not know that Reagan’s economic policies did more for African Americans and Hispanics than any other president in US history. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that @AOC ever picked up a book on President Ronald Reagan, so she would not know he created over 18 million jobs during his eight years in office and kicked off a 26 year run of economic growth. pic.twitter.com/n6Z1Js4gxg — Craig Shirley (@CraigSBPA) March 11, 2019

There is no evidence that AOC is not a malicious, mendacious moron. But that’s not stopping her from trying to pretend that she’s anything less than intellectually honest:

Ok great, now talk about Reagan and:

– Iran-Contra +

– The gutting of our mental health system +

– The explosion of homelessness under his watch +

– The crack epidemic Maybe instead of insinuating I’ve never read a book, be open to the idea that we’ve read different ones. https://t.co/aP96oCCBwm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 11, 2019

– HIV/AIDS crisis and demonization of LGBT+ community

– Union-busting

– Ending the Fairness Doctrine, which launched the polarized media environment we’re suffering from today Why are we not supposed to talk about these things? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 11, 2019

The problem with AOC isn’t that she’s read “different” books; it’s that she’s a vocal proponent of socialism, which is antithetical to the cause of liberty championed by Ronald Reagan. Reagan wasn’t perfect — no one is — but to suggest that he turned America into a hellhole and was responsible for things like the AIDS crisis or our current political climate is incredibly dishonest. But then, we’d expect nothing else from her. It’s easy for her to slime Reagan because she knows her acolytes will lap it up without a second thought.

Maybe the CliffsNotes version. Reading is hard, you know.