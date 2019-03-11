As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made quite the ass of herself railing against Ronald Reagan at SXSW. Once again, in attempting to sound like an expert, she revealed that she doesn’t have the faintest idea what she’s talking about.

We’re not entirely sure AOC is up to the challenge, but we recommend reading this thread by Reagan biographer Craig Shirley:

There is no evidence that AOC is not a malicious, mendacious moron. But that’s not stopping her from trying to pretend that she’s anything less than intellectually honest:

The problem with AOC isn’t that she’s read “different” books; it’s that she’s a vocal proponent of socialism, which is antithetical to the cause of liberty championed by Ronald Reagan. Reagan wasn’t perfect — no one is — but to suggest that he turned America into a hellhole and was responsible for things like the AIDS crisis or our current political climate is incredibly dishonest. But then, we’d expect nothing else from her. It’s easy for her to slime Reagan because she knows her acolytes will lap it up without a second thought.

Maybe the CliffsNotes version. Reading is hard, you know.

