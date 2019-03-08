As Twitchy told you, Ilhan Omar voted in favor of Democrats’ House resolution condemning bigotry and intolerance — and then had “a good laugh.” Today, just in case you had any remaining doubt that she thinks this is all a big joke, she helped her pal Pramila Jayapal spread B.S. to shame the Republicans who voted now on the sham resolution:

No, really:

Oh, she’s shameless, all right.

The week’s not over yet.

