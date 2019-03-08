As Twitchy told you, Ilhan Omar voted in favor of Democrats’ House resolution condemning bigotry and intolerance — and then had “a good laugh.” Today, just in case you had any remaining doubt that she thinks this is all a big joke, she helped her pal Pramila Jayapal spread B.S. to shame the Republicans who voted now on the sham resolution:

Here's the list, plus Steve King of Iowa who voted "present". https://t.co/dBICaetpGU — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 8, 2019

No, really:

Oh, she’s shameless, all right.

Holy LOL, Omar out here RTing a condemnation against Republicans for voting “no” on a resolution that exists SOLELY DUE TO HER OWN ANTI-SEMITISM. Gaslight of the week thus far. pic.twitter.com/HEw8cndt2h — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 8, 2019

The week’s not over yet.

***

