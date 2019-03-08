The Democratic Party has always been special, but lately, they’ve really been covering themselves in glory. Their increasingly open embrace of anti-Semitism has enabled them to pull off what we once thought was impossible: uniting David Duke and Louis Farrakhan in admiration.
And speaking of Louis Farrakhan, Allahpundit’s made a prediction:
Farrakhan’s gonna deliver the SOTU rebuttal next year
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 7, 2019
We can totally see it.
Hey, you laugh, but it’s funny because it could be true.
That definitely fits with the present Democratic policy trajectory.
"Now that we've heard from the Jews' puppet, allow me to retort…"
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) March 7, 2019
"We're not anti-Semite, we're anti-termite … " pic.twitter.com/i0GmV0YFXw
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) March 7, 2019