The version of House Dems’ “anti-hate” resolution that ultimately passed yesterday included provisions for plenty of marginalized groups (even the Jews managed to get a shout-out, thank goodness). But GOP Rep. Thomas Massie couldn’t help but notice that one very marginalized group was still conspicuously absent from the resolution:

What a novel idea!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionbabiesinfanticideprotected classresolutionThomas Massieunborn