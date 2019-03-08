The version of House Dems’ “anti-hate” resolution that ultimately passed yesterday included provisions for plenty of marginalized groups (even the Jews managed to get a shout-out, thank goodness). But GOP Rep. Thomas Massie couldn’t help but notice that one very marginalized group was still conspicuously absent from the resolution:

Now that the resolution protects just about every group on the planet, can we add “babies on the day of their birth” as a protected class? https://t.co/ABxB6TgCND — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 7, 2019

What a novel idea!

