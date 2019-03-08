Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has got a big mouth. Which might help explain why she makes such an easy job of shoving her foot into it.

This afternoon, she hiked up her tough-girl pants to take her critics to task for mocking her job history:

Look at her, staring down those bullies!

She’s so busy looking for a fight that she forgot to check herself:

And don’t forget “We’re in charge!”

Technically it was a few weeks ago, but the point stands. She seriously thinks that just because she’s a moron, the rest of us are too stupid to see right through her.

