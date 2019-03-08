Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has got a big mouth. Which might help explain why she makes such an easy job of shoving her foot into it.

This afternoon, she hiked up her tough-girl pants to take her critics to task for mocking her job history:

I find it revealing when people mock where I came from, & say they’re going to “send me back to waitressing,” as if that is bad or shameful. It’s as though they think being a member of Congress makes you intrinsically “better” than a waitress. But our job is to serve, not rule. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

Look at her, staring down those bullies!

Just another day at lunch looking for a fight. https://t.co/nMztqBgrbp — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 8, 2019

She’s so busy looking for a fight that she forgot to check herself:

But you said: “I’m the BOSS…..How Bout Dat?!”🤷🏼‍♂️ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 8, 2019

And don’t forget “We’re in charge!”

You literally said last week: "I'm the boss!" That is ruling, not serving.pic.twitter.com/vkp15KBttd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2019

Technically it was a few weeks ago, but the point stands. She seriously thinks that just because she’s a moron, the rest of us are too stupid to see right through her.

“Cash me outside. How bout dat” — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 8, 2019

***

Related:

‘We’re in charge’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at critics of the Green New Deal

‘I’M THE BOSS!’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at least trying with the Green New Deal, so she’s in charge