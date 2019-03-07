Remember Andrew Gillum? He’s the failed Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate who managed to parlay his defeat into a plum gig as a CNN political commentator.

Well, it might shock you to learn — since he always struck us as such an upstanding, moral guy — that Gillum has joined in the mad Democratic rush to run interference for Ilhan Omar:

CNN's Andrew Gillum says that Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) anti-Semitic remarks are “appropriate” and “legitimate”pic.twitter.com/GREuoamg0p — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019

Andrew Gillum, basically: Anti-Semitism is bad and I reject it! But Ilhan Omar’s just making good points about the Jewish lobby’s influence and we need her voice for the debate.

Unreal — primetime35 (@EPrime35) March 7, 2019

She said Israel “hypnotizes the world," support for Israel is exclusively about Jewish-American money, and that those supporters have dual loyalty to Israel. Not sure what part of those remarks are "appropriate" and "legitimate." 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/5TpxvQ3Xg0 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 7, 2019

They’re neither appropriate nor legitimate. While Gillum is framing Omar’s comments as her just expressing concern about lobbyists’ influence on U.S. policies with respect to Israel, it should be clear to anyone paying attention that Omar’s remarks are much more sinister. Either Gillum genuinely doesn’t recognize that or he’s actively trying to whitewash her anti-Semitism.

In either case, let’s all just breathe a collective sigh of relief that he’s not the governor of Florida right now.

Hard to believe he didn't win Florida. And he's a paid contributor to CNN? Great. https://t.co/1qJGbYFh2S — I'm Julie! (@NathanWurtzel) March 7, 2019

The man who was almost governor of Florida https://t.co/2mNkQxmxeN — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 7, 2019

Thank god he wasn’t elected gov of fl. — Sharon K (@Nansof4) March 7, 2019

SO glad Gillum is NOT the governor of Florida ! — Faye Fuqua (@LYNFF2000) March 7, 2019