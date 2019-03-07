Sweet merciful mother of crap … after everything that’s happened, after everything the Democrats have done to discredit and shame themselves, along comes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pour an ocean of gasoline on the fire:

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now raising money by saying AIPAC is coming for her and comparing the bipartisan consensus on the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War pic.twitter.com/4gvXuiHIhX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 7, 2019

Is this real life? How can this possibly be real life?

My god — Daniel (@WatsonDanielLSU) March 7, 2019

Yeah… This is going to end well. https://t.co/qJBbAMH3AV — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019

This is NOT a good look. https://t.co/rmtafdEcaF — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) March 7, 2019

(((THEY))) ARE COMING FOR ME…. SEND ME BENJIs!!!!!! – Shorter @AOC email https://t.co/8vD1i9mJDY — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 7, 2019

There used to be a definition of tone deaf, and then AOC went and did this, so now we need a new one pic.twitter.com/xx2o4eFdlZ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

Oh look, a dog siren — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 7, 2019

***

