GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw may have voted yes on House Democrats’ B.S. resolution condemning bigotry, but make no mistake: He has no illusions about what the resolution is and is not.

Um…Dems, we already passed a resolution that supposedly condemned Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks, remember? While I voted for this, let's be honest about what it really is – a deceitful way for Dems to give Omar cover. Her beliefs won't change. Her committee assignments should. https://t.co/5qpSLHeYfS — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 7, 2019

As weak as this resolution was, and knowing that this vote was symbolic at best, Crenshaw’s still all for denouncing bigotry — and he knows that Ilhan Omar isn’t interested in doing any such thing. Since the media can’t smack Crenshaw around over his vote on the resolution, he’s taking advantage of the room that affords him to call the Dems out on their bull.

Crenshaw knows how to play the game. And he sees right through the Dems’ charades.

