A little while ago, we joked that Elizabeth Warren was gunning for the coveted David Duke presidential endorsement with her sickening defense of Ilhan Omar. But it’s looking like she might actually get it:

Breaking: David Duke has officially joined the Democratic party. pic.twitter.com/cHog2fm8vm — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 7, 2019

“The most important member of the US Congress” pic.twitter.com/wyLMIwZgU2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 7, 2019

Isn’t that special? The heart eyes are a delightful touch.

KKK Grand Wizard David Duke dubs Ilhan Omar "the most important member of the US Congress." What do we mean by "dog whistle"? We mean that a politician's words—whether intentionally or not—activate, energize, and affirm bigots in our country. We mean this: pic.twitter.com/TYlEhMg5IY — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 7, 2019

Some dog whistles are more equal than others.

David Duke, Paul Krugman and Ilhan Omar are quite the political dream team.* — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 7, 2019

And don’t forget about Louis Farrakhan!

Sorry, @BarackObama, but @IlhanMN is the real uniter. She has brought David Duke and Farrakhan together in support of her anti-Semitism. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 7, 2019

An impressive feat, to be sure.

Do you disavow, Democrats? Do you?

Congrats to all the people on the left now on the same side of the antisemitism issue as David Duke. pic.twitter.com/jnlvuiIUo0 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 7, 2019

Meanwhile:

When Duke endorsed a Laura Ingraham monologue, it caused a minor media sensation and she swiftly denounced him — Keep an eye on who tweets/covered that but not this — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 7, 2019

Should be very interesting.

***

Update:

Guess we shouldn’t hold our breath for our media firefighters to rush toward this one: