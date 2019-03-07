Today, Cory Booker joined fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls in not condemning Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism … but condemning her critics:

Booker’s full response below. Great work by @sarahmucha getting him on record on this pic.twitter.com/SQj694pYLQ — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) March 7, 2019

Yep. Cory Booker is now officially on record as being an anti-Semitism apologist.

Booker calls Omar's comments "disturbing" but also claims criticism of her has been wrapped in "anti-Islamic sentiment" https://t.co/NhvRd5K8lS — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 7, 2019

Noble Spartacus just couldn’t bring himself to stand up and outright denounce anti-Semitism without couching it in bullsh*t.

It's racist and Islamophobic to assume Ilhan Omar is responsible for her own words and hold her to the same standards as anybody else — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 7, 2019

So, now, the people who are offended by her anti-Semitic remarks are, actually, the offenders? Crazy! — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) March 7, 2019

OMG. These guys are digging their hole deeper. https://t.co/mGjXtsg1gQ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019

Booker had a chance to redeem himself … and totally blew it:

BOOKER: Any questions, anybody? REPORTER: Regarding the controversy surrounding Congresswoman Omar BOOKER:Can we do off topic questions when we finish? I will happily stand and talk with you about that… (no one asks q's on topic and Booker jovially ends presser) pic.twitter.com/j3E4BMLe9t — Alan He (@alanhe) March 7, 2019

Another real Spartacus moment there, Cory.

Booker: Any questions? Reporter: Here is an important question relevant to something happening right now Booker: So no questions then? — TheFreeThinker322 (@freethinker322) March 7, 2019

What a dodge. — Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) March 7, 2019

Brave Spartacus boldly avoiding conflict. — Frank Mavica (@FrankMavica) March 7, 2019

Brave, brave Sir Cory! He bravely ran away… — Ken in MN (@TheRealKenInMN) March 7, 2019

Almost as if he’s not actually brave at all.

Fake hate crimes: gotta tweet immediately. Real Anti-senistim: Nah bro can’t see you. Gotta move on. pic.twitter.com/AUSDKvmMBo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2019

Oh well. We’re sure he’s got a good reason for behaving like an absolute coward: