Today, Cory Booker joined fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls in not condemning Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism … but condemning her critics:

Yep. Cory Booker is now officially on record as being an anti-Semitism apologist.

Noble Spartacus just couldn’t bring himself to stand up and outright denounce anti-Semitism without couching it in bullsh*t.

Booker had a chance to redeem himself … and totally blew it:

Another real Spartacus moment there, Cory.

Almost as if he’s not actually brave at all.

Oh well. We’re sure he’s got a good reason for behaving like an absolute coward:

