As Twitchy told you yesterday, David Corn just about crapped himself — possibly literally — when he allegedly came across “obscene [email protected] graffiti” in a Phoenix Sky Harbor bathroom. Sky Harbor’s official Twitter account responded to this shocking news, asking Corn for more information so they could track down and remove it before anyone else was exposed.

It took him a while, but Corn finally got back to them:

I was on a United flight to Houston about noon. Near that gate. https://t.co/UmpzEvtRYN — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 6, 2019

Well, after looking into the matter, here’s what Sky Harbor found:

Thanks for the follow-up. Our Facilities team checked the restrooms in the area last night, and although they didn't find anything, those restrooms are checked and cleaned several times a day. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 6, 2019

Whaaaaaaaat?!

Unexpectedly — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) March 6, 2019

I can’t believe it. — John Schoenecker (@SchoenTax) March 6, 2019

You know, Sky Harbor, it’s OK. You just call him a liar. Really.

You’ll need to send a cleaning crew to the imagination of @DavidCornDC. — BIG F-TRU & Da Phake Nooz Krew (@Magnum_CK) March 6, 2019

Back to you David 👀🍿 — #whatsnext 🥶🥶 #SicEm (@jake_needs) March 6, 2019

CHECK THE CAMERAS FOR THE TWO NIGERIANS, THEY WERE THE ONES THAT CLEANED IT UP RIGHT AFTER HIS TWEET — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) March 6, 2019

Waiting on a response from Jussie Corn. https://t.co/IIPvWi3HGe — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 6, 2019

It’ll probably go something like this:

"Ffffuuuuu… never tweet from the can." – @DavidCornDC this morning — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 6, 2019

Words to live by.

david corn public restroom twitter is the best twitter — Nino (@baldingschemer) March 6, 2019

Update:

OK, this would explain why Sky Harbor cleaning crew didn’t find anything:

It was in black marker that could be wiped off. I know because I tried. Follow me and I can DM a pic. Thanks. https://t.co/s0VY19WQTy — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 6, 2019

Oh, well in that case … wait, no. If it could be wiped off, why didn’t Corn just do it himself?

So you could have wiped it off but didn't? Why? — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) March 6, 2019

So you tried to wipe it off, found out it could be wiped off, and then stopped? — Phil (@earlp1231) March 6, 2019

You…. tried? So it could be wiped of but you… tried? And failed? You must be #DumberThanABoxOfRocks — A Box Of Rocks (@BoxOfRocks6) March 6, 2019

So the “graffiti” was now in wipeable marker So did David wipe it off? “I tried” If not, why not? It is convenient that it now has magical disappearing powers. What a thoughtful vandal https://t.co/e7m3sIkyKo — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 6, 2019

Now it’s just plain sad. Still hilarious, though.

Hahaha keep embarrassing yourself — 🎵Thank you, Press!🎵 (@account_respect) March 6, 2019