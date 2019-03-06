Paul Krugman and David Corn should form a support group, what with all the awful anti-AOC things they’ve seen lately.

For my sins, I'm on a lot of right-wing mailing lists. And what I'm seeing now is "AOC needs to go to jail." For what, not clear, and in fact hard to imagine – but "lock her up" is ALWAYS where they go first — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2019

For what sins? Being horrible at economics?

Oh, also, he’s full of it.

Care to share these? — Big Screen (@perspectvortex) March 6, 2019

Screenshots please? — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) March 6, 2019

Screenshot and show it, Paul. — ıllıllı 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥 ıllıllı (@slatermaus) March 5, 2019

Show us. Go on. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 6, 2019

Share the emails that say that with us! Please! — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 6, 2019

I would like to see examples of these purported email lists. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 6, 2019

Wouldn’t we all?

Which Rightwing mailing lists?

I've somehow missed these declarations. https://t.co/oYeaf3zzXg — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 6, 2019

Since you say you have seen this a "lot"

Please give us three distinct actual references. — Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) March 6, 2019

If there's a conservative political email list, I'm on it. Haven't seen anything like what Krugman is describing. — Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) March 6, 2019

Hi there, conservative mailer/emailer here. I see nearly *everything* that goes out to conservative lists, because I’m on pretty much all of them, and my team is responsible for writing a considerable portion of the copy out there. I’ve literally never — not once — seen this. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 6, 2019

I’m, uh … on a lot of right-wing mailing list and I’ve not seen this a single time. https://t.co/O5BqW1SqJB — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 6, 2019

Like @MrJoshPerry said – I'm on a ton of lists and have not seen this once. Paul is super duper intellectually honest and judging the right as a whole by some rogue idiot's insane email list. https://t.co/XbDwHhIl2J — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 6, 2019

The only “right-wing mailing lists” that would ever contain anything like that would be from random fringe weirdos.

I assume this is the kind of thing, or maybe the thing, Krugman is talking about https://t.co/Lm8oXzG4Va https://t.co/LTdib4ZGCW — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 6, 2019

(The link was included in a mass email to which I've been subscribed.) — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 6, 2019

Why on earth would Paul Krugman be on any mailing list like that?

Maybe by “right wing mailing list” he means he saw it on a bathroom wall in an airport. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 6, 2019

Ha!