Paul Krugman and David Corn should form a support group, what with all the awful anti-AOC things they’ve seen lately.
For my sins, I'm on a lot of right-wing mailing lists. And what I'm seeing now is "AOC needs to go to jail." For what, not clear, and in fact hard to imagine – but "lock her up" is ALWAYS where they go first
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2019
For what sins? Being horrible at economics?
Oh, also, he’s full of it.
Care to share these?
— Big Screen (@perspectvortex) March 6, 2019
Screenshots please?
— Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) March 6, 2019
Screenshot and show it, Paul.
— ıllıllı 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥 ıllıllı (@slatermaus) March 5, 2019
Show us. Go on.
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 6, 2019
Share the emails that say that with us! Please!
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 6, 2019
I would like to see examples of these purported email lists.
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 6, 2019
Wouldn’t we all?
Which Rightwing mailing lists?
I've somehow missed these declarations. https://t.co/oYeaf3zzXg
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 6, 2019
Since you say you have seen this a "lot"
Please give us three distinct actual references.
— Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) March 6, 2019
If there's a conservative political email list, I'm on it. Haven't seen anything like what Krugman is describing.
— Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) March 6, 2019
Hi there, conservative mailer/emailer here. I see nearly *everything* that goes out to conservative lists, because I’m on pretty much all of them, and my team is responsible for writing a considerable portion of the copy out there.
I’ve literally never — not once — seen this.
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 6, 2019
I’m, uh … on a lot of right-wing mailing list and I’ve not seen this a single time. https://t.co/O5BqW1SqJB
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 6, 2019
Like @MrJoshPerry said – I'm on a ton of lists and have not seen this once. Paul is super duper intellectually honest and judging the right as a whole by some rogue idiot's insane email list. https://t.co/XbDwHhIl2J
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 6, 2019
The only “right-wing mailing lists” that would ever contain anything like that would be from random fringe weirdos.
I assume this is the kind of thing, or maybe the thing, Krugman is talking about https://t.co/Lm8oXzG4Va https://t.co/LTdib4ZGCW
— Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 6, 2019
(The link was included in a mass email to which I've been subscribed.)
— Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 6, 2019
Why on earth would Paul Krugman be on any mailing list like that?
Maybe by “right wing mailing list” he means he saw it on a bathroom wall in an airport.
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 6, 2019
Jussie Smollet was supposed to be an example, not an inspiration for Corn & Krugman.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2019