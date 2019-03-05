Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has her hands full, what with that whole possible campaign-finance-scandal thing. But she’s still being plagued by that whole shady boyfriend-having-a-House-email-address thing.
To think this all started from @ltthompso asking questions about an email address https://t.co/U80PtrN5Dc
— Jen Monroe (@jenniferm_q) March 5, 2019
And despite some of her media white knights’ best efforts to run interference for her, Luke Thompson is not letting this go:
Fun fact: his email address no longer exists. Guess he doesn’t need calendar access anymore, eh @AOC? pic.twitter.com/iWhtL8sb9n
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 5, 2019
Funny, that.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/aYMqjkAdz1
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2019
Why? We were assured it was just for calendar purposes and normal operating procedure. https://t.co/ro4h6m1WVI
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2019
Who’s gonna access AOC’s calendar now?
So weird if they did nothing wrong…
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 5, 2019
The excuse for why the deleted it is going to be hilarious.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 5, 2019
Her version of bleach bit
— Brotein Shake (@BetaPsi77) March 5, 2019
