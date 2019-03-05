Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has her hands full, what with that whole possible campaign-finance-scandal thing. But she’s still being plagued by that whole shady boyfriend-having-a-House-email-address thing.

And despite some of her media white knights’ best efforts to run interference for her, Luke Thompson is not letting this go:

Trending

Funny, that.

Who’s gonna access AOC’s calendar now?

***

Related:

The guy Twitter punished last week for asking about @AOC’s boyfriend’s House email address just discovered a Super PAC paid the boyfriend $6000

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcalendar accessemailemail addresshouse of representativesLuke ThompsonRiley Roberts