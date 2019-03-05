David Corn was just minding his own business and doing his business in a Phoenix airport bathroom when he saw something that profoundly affected him:

This sounds serious, you guys.

Trending

What, you mean you don’t think dudes pooping in Phoenix have better things to do than draw obscene AOC art?

Ha!

For real, a photo would probably boost Corn’s bottomed-out credibility at least a little bit. If he has no evidence of the graffiti, we’ll be forced to speculate about what it said.

That would be pretty obscene … but we’re not sure anything could offend David Corn’s sensibilities any more than this:

Perfect.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

