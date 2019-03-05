David Corn was just minding his own business and doing his business in a Phoenix airport bathroom when he saw something that profoundly affected him:

I just spotted obscene anti-@AOC graffiti in a bathroom stall in the Phoenix airport. Yes, really. (Not going to post a photo of it.) — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 5, 2019

This sounds serious, you guys.

I've never seen ANY graffiti at Sky Harbor. Granted, I haven't been through since the end of 2014, but I can't believe that would have changed so quickly AND that some random politician three thousand miles away would have been the catalyst. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) March 5, 2019

Note: I've been to the Phoenix airport about a zillion times and have never seen any graffiti there. The bathrooms are spotless. — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 5, 2019

What, you mean you don’t think dudes pooping in Phoenix have better things to do than draw obscene AOC art?

Right. I'm supposed to believe you over a straight shooter like David Corn? — BT (@back_ttys) March 5, 2019

I suspect two Nigerians did this — SICASMASH (@Davidsica52) March 5, 2019

Ha!

pics or it didnt happen — Trev – 📉Retest the Lows📈 (@hvymetalinvestr) March 5, 2019

For real, a photo would probably boost Corn’s bottomed-out credibility at least a little bit. If he has no evidence of the graffiti, we’ll be forced to speculate about what it said.

That would be pretty obscene … but we’re not sure anything could offend David Corn’s sensibilities any more than this:

Perfect.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.