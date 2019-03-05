Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell engaged in a super-cerebral gun control thought exercise:

This tweeter had some thoughts of his own about that:

Swalwell returned fire with quite the clapback:

Unfortunately, Swalwell wasn’t banking on GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw to enter the fray with this mini-nuke:

Trending

We heard that mic drop all the way from here.

Same.

Thank you, Rep. Crenshaw, for always defending life.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBorn Alive Infant Protection ActchildrenDan CrenshawEric Swalwellgun controlgunspro-abortionPro-life