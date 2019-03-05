Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell engaged in a super-cerebral gun control thought exercise:
Just imagine, what if gun manufacturers were just as responsible as @volvocars? What if they recognized assault weapons have no useful role in our communities and stopped making them? Don’t they have a conscience? Or are they motivated purely by greed? #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/JSluoYU6dY
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2019
This tweeter had some thoughts of his own about that:
Swalwell returned fire with quite the clapback:
Cool gun. You know what’s cooler? The dreams of children. I’ll fight to keep those alive. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/MROHAKfBZu
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2019
Unfortunately, Swalwell wasn’t banking on GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw to enter the fray with this mini-nuke:
Right, unless keeping them alive interferes with “reproductive freedom”. #BornAliveAct https://t.co/FVIaaqPU1O
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 5, 2019
We heard that mic drop all the way from here.
