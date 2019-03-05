If there’s one thing Jessica Valenti hates, it’s unborn people being thought of as people. That’s why she’s so offended that a man whose unborn child was aborted would be upset:

An Alabama man is mad that his girlfriend got an abortion against his wishes, so he’s suing the clinic. How did the county respond? By declaring the aborted embryo (she was just 6 wks pregnant) a person with legal rights https://t.co/pOcFdNAQpy — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 5, 2019

Tech writer Drew Olanoff is right there with her. Because his dad taught him that when it comes to abortion, men have no right to weigh in:

Here’s how my dad raised me: Me: dad what do you think about abortion

Dad: have you ever been pregnant?

Me: no, duh.

Dad: me neither. we don’t get an opinion. His point, it’s a woman’s choice. And especially not the choice of a bunch of white men in DC. https://t.co/sJ75Ll07cZ — drew olanoff (@yoda) March 5, 2019

I will never ever be in that situation personally so how could I possibly dare force an uniformed belief on someone? It’s insanity. And religion gets used as a crutch for it. Incorrectly. — drew olanoff (@yoda) March 5, 2019

This is absolutely terrifying. — drew olanoff (@yoda) March 5, 2019

The only thing more terrifying is that Drew thought his take was a smart one.

He REALLY thought he had it there, too. — Ethan Blapkins 🐻 (@EADizzle) March 5, 2019

He really did.

Your dad missed on this one, pal. — Galatians 3:28 (Google it) (@bizooo44) March 5, 2019

This is terribly flawed logic and I feel bad for you and your dad who both think it's actually sound. — The Purple Pilgrim (@Purple_Pilgrim8) March 5, 2019

Your dad sounds really stupid https://t.co/FNZd5l637N — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Your Dad, if not imaginary, is thick. The issue is not only a women’s issue. — Brendan Commins (@brendancommins) March 5, 2019

Your dad failed you — Tom (@You_Got_Byrned) March 5, 2019

Evidently in Drew’s family, stupidity is hereditary.

So basically you’re not allowed to have an opinion on anything you haven’t personally experienced? You probably shouldn’t be in Twitter. — EuropaEuropa (@YesToEspresso) March 5, 2019

Your dad has poor ethical reasoning skills, then. One doesn’t have to be part of an in-group in order to form a reasoned opinion of said group or the externalities of said group’s actions. This is basic stuff, man. — Trevor Manning ن (@Kardea) March 5, 2019

I'm not sure that your dad or you have thought this one through very well. And I say that regardless of one's beliefs on reproductive rights, it's just a really bad line of thinking. — 220, 221. Whatever it takes. (@220_221whatever) March 5, 2019

Yep.

So the father of a child has no say in whether the child lives? — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) March 5, 2019

You see where this is going, don’t you, Drew? Wait, of course you don’t. Because you’re a moron. But plenty of others are willing to pull at the thread.

So if you don’t own guns, you don’t get an opinion on gun laws. — Mark C, or possibly Julie 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) March 5, 2019

Me: dad, what do you think about slavery?

DAD: well, have you ever been a slave, or owned slaves?

ME: no, duh.

DAD: me neither. We don't get an opinion. Leave it to the slave owners to decide what to do with their plantation. — Brown Dog (@tractor_teacup) March 5, 2019

Me: What do you think about murder?@yoda's dad: have you ever murdered someone? Me: no, duh.@yoda's dad: me neither. we don’t get an opinion. His point, it’s a murder's choice. And especially not the choice of a bunch of non-murders in DC.@yoda's dad was the best! — loose on exit (@loose_on_exit) March 5, 2019

Have you ever been to war? No? Then you get no say in Afghanistan or Iraq or Israel — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Have you ever taught a class No? Then you get no say on schools or universities — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Kebeh Nayyeh can do this all day. Which is bad news for Drew — and great news for the rest of us:

Have you ever played Football? No? Then you get no say about the Patriots — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Have you ever been a part of a sex tape and released it to the world? No? Then you get no say about Keeping up with the Kardasians — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Have you ever made a sandwich? No? Than you get no say on womens rights — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 5, 2019

Now, see, that right there is how it’s done.