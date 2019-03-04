Who knew? According to the New York Times, a little anti-Semitism can actually be very healthy for the public discourse:

All the swirling controversy around @IlhanMN has obscured a question that she asked and @SherylNYT is ready to re-up: Is AIPAC too powerful? And in its power, is it stifling the conversation around Israel? A must-read RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/FggCMBNxJj — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) March 4, 2019

RIGHT NOW!

“If one dares to criticize Israel or dares to criticize Aipac, one gets branded anti-Semitic,” said former Rep. Brian Baird, who became an Aipac critic after a constituent was killed by an Israeli Army bulldozer, “that’s a danger to a democratic republic.” https://t.co/FggCMBNxJj — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) March 4, 2019

The NYT's resident anti-Semitism expert, who once created a map of Jews by Congressional district to push support for the Iran deal, sounds off https://t.co/xoR1mDu417 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 4, 2019

Sounds about right. Here’s the razor-sharp analysis from Sheryl Gay Stolberg that Jonathan Weisman thinks you need to read RIGHT NOW:

But the swirling debate around not only Ms. Omar but also broader currents buffeting the Middle East have forced an uncomfortable re-examination of the questions that Ms. Omar raised: Has Aipac — founded more than 50 years ago to “strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship” — become too powerful? And with that power, has Aipac warped the policy debate over Israel so drastically that dissenting voices are not even allowed to be heard? … But the increasing willingness of Democrats like Ms. Omar to accuse Israel of human rights abuses — coupled with the far-right policies of Mr. Netanyahu and his embrace of President Trump — is challenging Aipac’s claim to bipartisanship. Some liberal Democrats, including young Jews, are abandoning the organization.

Omar’s “willingness” to perpetuate anti-Semitic stereotypes under the guise of criticizing Israel isn’t “challenging AIPAC’s claims to bipartisanship.” It’s definitely reaffirming her anti-Semitism. And the New York Times is evidently just fine with that.

Jfc NYT what in the actual pic.twitter.com/xA3VXrsTgE — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 4, 2019

It's the NYT. Did you recieve expect better? — The Packman (@adpackman) March 4, 2019

We should never expect better from the New York Times. Still, though. They’re definitely getting more brazen in their bigotry, and that’s worth highlighting.

Omar: The nefarious Joos and their money and dual loyalty undergird American support for Israel.

NYT: The question raised is…is Omar right? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 4, 2019

Pouncing all the way through the looking glass. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 4, 2019

Marc Lamont Hill's Criticism Raises the Question: Do the Jews Poison the Wells? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 4, 2019

NYT Analysis: Can the Jews Ever Be Stopped? — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) March 4, 2019

Unbelievable. What’s next? Highlighting Jewish senators’ names in yellow? Oh. Wait. — Gideon Dabi / גידעון דבי (@gideondabi) March 4, 2019

We’re way past that.

