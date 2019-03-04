Jacob Wohl’s Twitter life may be over, but he lives on on Instagram. For now, anyway.

As Twitchy told you, House Democrats are working on resolution to address Rep. Ilhan Omar’s most recent anti-Semitic remarks. And apparently we’ve got Wohl to thank for that:

Lest you think that’s a clever Photoshop job, behold:

Amazing. Is there anything that guy can’t do?

Trending

Let’s all give him a big hand.

No, really. He deserves our respect:

Wohl’s just playing eleventy-dimensional chess, we’re sure. We’re not worthy of understanding.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismFaith GoldyHouse resolutionIlhan OmarJacob Wohl