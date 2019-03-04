Jacob Wohl’s Twitter life may be over, but he lives on on Instagram. For now, anyway.

As Twitchy told you, House Democrats are working on resolution to address Rep. Ilhan Omar’s most recent anti-Semitic remarks. And apparently we’ve got Wohl to thank for that:

in dumpster fire news, jacob wohl is taking credit for something he didn’t do pic.twitter.com/1bNJQOluY8 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 4, 2019

Lest you think that’s a clever Photoshop job, behold:

Amazing. Is there anything that guy can’t do?

congress: we’re gonna vote on a resolution denouncing ilhan omar’s anti-semitic comments. jacob wohl [sitting back in his chair]: you’re welcome. i did this. pic.twitter.com/G51y5Ud8Zt — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 4, 2019

Let’s all give him a big hand.

🥔🥔🥔 — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 4, 2019

No, really. He deserves our respect:

"we did it" says area man — who spent friday hanging out with a white nationalist who appeared on the daily stormer podcast — in an attempt to take credit for combatting anti-semitism https://t.co/EXS4xBJZAy https://t.co/ilZmlAR2vZ — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) March 4, 2019

Wohl’s just playing eleventy-dimensional chess, we’re sure. We’re not worthy of understanding.